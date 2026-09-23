Today News Headlines for School Assembly, September 24, 2026: Mirabai Chanu brings first silver for India in weightlifting after 28 years

India could see around 15,800 additional heat-related deaths between September 2026 and February 2027 due to the strengthening El Niño, according to a report by the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute’s Climate Impact Lab (CIL).

A deep depression over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross the north Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coast, bringing heavy rain and strong winds, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s prediction. The IMD has issued a red alert for several districts, with winds potentially reaching 75 kmph.

World News

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), French President Emmanuel Macron dismissed Donald Trump’s claim of peace in Gaza, saying that humanitarian access had not been restored. The White House defended Trump’s record, citing the release of hostages, the end of the Israel-Hamas war, and the implementation of his 20-point Gaza plan.

As per reports, US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace is all set to unveil a six-month, $2.45 billion Gaza recovery plan. The 66-project proposal covers temporary housing, rubble removal, hospital repairs, economic recovery, and a multinational security force.

Sports News

Mirabai Chanu has brought a silver medal in weightlifting for India at the Asian Games 2026 after 28 years. She has won the medal in the women’s 49kg category, also becoming the first Asian Games weightlifting medallist since Karnam Malleswari won silver in Bangkok in 1998.

India’s men’s badminton team comprising Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy–Chirag Shetty and Ayush Shetty secured a medal at the Asian Games 2026 after defeating Japan 3-0 in the quarterfinals and sending India into the semifinals.

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Business News

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved all the public sector banks and regional rural banks to remain open and “fully operational” on Sunday, September 27, ahead of the three-day nationwide bank strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU).

The Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has said that the centre will not cap airfares during the upcoming festive season. However, airlines will be advised to keep fares reasonable, amid rising operating costs linked to higher aviation turbine fuel prices.

Education News

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has introduced one-year PG programmes in 13 disciplines through open and distance learning (ODL) and online learning (OL) modes. The steps come in compliance with the provisions of the NEP 2020 and applicable UGC regulations.

Schools in several coastal districts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh remained closed as heavy rainfall prevailed over the coastal regions due to a deep depression.