Today News Headlines for School Assembly, September 23, 2026: Women cricket team brings first gold for India in Asian Games

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the European Space Agency (ESA) have renewed their existing cooperation till 2032 during the International Space Summit held on September 9 and 10 in Paris. The recent engagements of both organisations include missions Aditya-L1, Proba-3, and the upcoming Chandrayaan-5.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, speaking at the first-ever ‘Partners for Multilateralism, International Law, Peace and Prosperity (P4M)’ Summit, called for stronger multilateralism. Amid the US sanctions on Russian oil, he highlighted the “4F” crisis—fuel, food, fertiliser and finance and urged the international community to build safeguards for its supply.

World News

United States President Trump’s speech during a ribbon-cutting event for a new helipad on the South Lawn went inaudible after the networks that usually provide microphones and cameras for the president refused to cover him amid White House’s ban on CNN, MS NOW and Politico.

In a first since the start of the US-Iran war, Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in New York to participate in the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Along with him, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is also expected to attend the session.

Sports News

After three days of constant hunt, India has finally bagged its first gold medal in Asian Games 2026 on the fourth day, with its women’s cricket team defeating Sri Lanka in the final by 147 runs.

India, so far in Asian Games 2026, has bagged a total of seven medals comprising one gold, four silver and two bronze. The table has China sitting at the top with a total of 45 medals, including 27 gold, 11 silver and 7 bronze on the fourth day.

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Business News

The wholesale prices of natural diamonds have plummeted to around 30-40 per cent below their 2021 peaks. The decline comes amid growing competition from lab-grown stones and factors such as weaker demand and excess supply. The 1-carat natural round diamond for retail is currently priced between $3,530 and $3,860.

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has started initial fuel loading (IFL) at Unit 8 of the Rajasthan Atomic Power Project (RAPP) in Rawatbhata, Rajasthan. Unit 8 of RAPP is a 700-megawatt-electric (MWe) indigenous pressurised heavy water reactor (PHWR). The reactor is expected to commence commercial operation during the current financial year.

Education News

The Examination Reform Committee formed to improve the functioning of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has received more than 20,000 emails, suggesting transparency in checking papers, a fixed calendar of exams, and results.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), as per a recent affidavit, has outlined major changes including a 55,524-square-foot Delhi office, 39 CISF personnel for security, and a possible shift of NEET-UG from pen-and-paper to computer-based testing.