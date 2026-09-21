Today News Headlines for School Assembly, September 22, 2026: IMD issues orange alert for 6 Kerala districts; Suchika Tariyal given bronze in Asian Games

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for six Kerala districts amid heavy rain. In Malappuram, five people died after a flash flood swept through the Kottapuzha River.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav released CCB-2, a three-year-old female cheetah from Botswana, at Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary. The CCB -2 has been relocated from Kuno National Park, situated in the Gwalior-Chambal region and has become the sanctuary’s fourth cheetah.

World News

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has proposed to ban burqas and niqabs in schools. She has also stated that Italian language classes would be mandated for parents of foreign students.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi has said that Iran would introduce new weapons, capabilities and targets if the US launches another attack. He added that the world would be “astonished” by Iran’s response.

Sports News

India has bagged three shooting medals at the Asian Games 2026, with Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon and Parth Mane taking team silver. Dhillon and Patil have also won an individual silver and bronze, respectively.

Suchika Tariyal secured bronze in MMA after a controversial tiebreaker which led to Singapore’s Teo Hui Hoon going into finals.

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Indian players namely, Sutirtha Mukherjee, the 17-year-old Syndrela Das and Sreeja Akula routed Pakistan with a score of 3-0 in women’s table tennis.

Business News

UPI payments above Rs 2,000 for railway tickets will attract a flat Rs 5 Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) from October 15, 2026. However, the charge will be paid by the merchant and will not be passed on to passengers.

Bangladesh has increased fuel prices by up to 17.4% to offset rising global oil and shipping costs linked to the Middle East conflict.

Education News

According to the West Bengal Council of Higher Education (WBCHSE), over 7.18 lakh students appeared in the Higher Secondary Semester-III examination, which has started from September 21.

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The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore will close the CAT 2026 registration tomorrow, on September 22. The exam will be conducted on November 29, 2026 in three shifts.