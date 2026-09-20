Today News Headlines for School Assembly, September 21, 2026: Smriti Mandhana becomes highest run-scorer in Women’s T20Is

In a recent turn of events, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas has mandated the Biometric Aadhaar Authentication (BAA) for domestic LPG consumers who want to book refills at the regulated retail selling price (RSP) with applicable subsidy from October 1, 2026.

The deputy chief minister of Karnataka, G Parameshwara, said that more than 200 tehsils are likely to be declared drought-affected across the state. As of now, 101 taluks have been announced drought-hit in the first phase and 24 in the second, while 52 more are expected to be added to the list in the coming days.

World News

Yemen’s Houthi group attacked the Saudi capital Riyadh, which prompted the country to issue a travel advisory and disrupted air travel in the region. Flight operations to and from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh were cancelled after smoke was seen emerging near the airport.

Unites States President Donald Trump has announced plans to create an “AI Force” and appoint a new AI czar to oversee the initiative. However, he did not mentioned any additional details such as its structure, budget, leadership and start date remain unclear.

Sports News

India women cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scripts history in the Asian Games 2026 semi-final against Bangladesh by becoming the highest run-scorer in Women’s T20Is with a total of 4788 runs.

India bagged two silver medals in the Asian Games 2026 on Sunday, both won by Elavenil Valarivan in the women’s 10m air rifle team and individual events. Suchika Tariyal also assured a medal by reaching the women’s traditional 60kg Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) semi-finals.

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Business News

The North Central Railway (NCR) has announced more than 1,000 special train trips for the upcoming festive season. The trains have been launched to meet the passenger rush and help them get confirmed tickets travel to their hometowns.

According to new district-level data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), more than half of young people aged 15–29 in two Odisha districts were neither employed nor pursuing education or training in 2025.

Education News

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has opened the applications for internship programme, which is scheduled to run from October 2026 to March 2027. Final-year students or recent graduate under the age of 25 can apply for the programme before September 27 on internship.mea.gov.in.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed authorities to expand the ongoing probe to include other candidates admitted in medical colleges under reserved categories. The investigation follows allegations that some students used fraudulent documents to secure admission to a state medical college.