Today News Headlines for School Assembly, September 21, 2026: Smriti Mandhana becomes highest run-scorer in Women’s T20Is

3 min readNew DelhiSep 20, 2026 05:30 PM IST
School Assembly News Headlines for Today, September 21, 2026: Key highlights include the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas mandating Biometric Aadhaar Authentication (BAA) for booking domestic gas cylinders at subsidised rate, Houthis attacking the capital city of Saudi Arabia, Smriti Mandhana breaking record by becoming the highest run-scorer in Women’s T20Is, North Central Railway launching more than 1,000 special trains for the festive season, MEA providing internship opportunities to final-year students and fresh graduates and more.
National News
In a recent turn of events, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas has mandated the Biometric Aadhaar Authentication (BAA) for domestic LPG consumers who want to book refills at the regulated retail selling price (RSP) with applicable subsidy from October 1, 2026.
The deputy chief minister of Karnataka, G Parameshwara, said that more than 200 tehsils are likely to be declared drought-affected across the state. As of now, 101 taluks have been announced drought-hit in the first phase and 24 in the second, while 52 more are expected to be added to the list in the coming days.