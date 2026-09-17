Today News Headlines for School Assembly, September 18, 2026: 503 athletes to represent India in Asian Games 2026

Two unidentified terrorists were shot down in an overnight encounter with security forces in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, after suspicious movement was detected in the Majalta area.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) took to X to dismiss claims of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Chinese President Xi Jinping falling ill after attending the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

World News

The United States (US) has passed the “Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026“, providing US President Donald Trump with authority to impose 100% tariffs on countries buying Russian oil, including India and China.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have claimed that the Saudi strikes in the country killed one person and targeted three telecommunications towers, according to Houthi media reports.

Sports News

The sports ministry in India has approved a 503-athlete contingent, comprising 269 men and 234 women, for the Asian Games 2026. The Games are scheduled for September 19 to October 4, in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The selected athletes will compete across 36 disciplines.

India women’s cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will begin its Asian Games 2026 campaign against hosts Japan in the quarterfinal on September 18 at Kōrogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

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Business News

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, TikTok founder Zhang Yiming has surpassed Gautam Adani to become Asia’s richest person for the first time. His fortune has crossed $105 billion, increasing more than eightfold from $13 billion in March 2019.

As per media reports, the government has no plans to roll back the proposed 0.4 per cent Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions above Rs 2,000.

Education News

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination calendar for the upcoming national-level entrance exam cycles. The JEE Main 2027 session 1 is tentatively scheduled to begin on January 22.

LinkedIn’s Top MBA Programs 2026 ranking places the Indian School of Business (ISB) fifth globally, making it the highest-ranked Indian B-school. Other institutes featured in the global top 100 include IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, IIM Lucknow, IIM Indore, IIFT and IIM Udaipur.