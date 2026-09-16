Today News Headlines for School Assembly, September 17, 2026: India summons Pakistan envoy over naval ship collision

India has summoned Pakistan’s Chargé d’Affaires over collision of navy ships. The Ministry of External Affairs informed that the incident occurred in international waters and did not cause any major damage, while calling it “unacceptable and unprofessional conduct” by Pakistani naval units.

World News

The United States Embassy, situated in Riyadh, has issued a Level 3 travel advisory for American citizens and asked them to re-consider travel due to the “risk of Iranian drone and missile targeting of American interests, armed conflict, terrorism, exit bans, and local laws regarding social media activity.”

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The Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Yahya Saree has rejected claims that Yemen targeted Mecca in a drone attack. He said that the operations were aimed at oil facilities and military bases, which are situated away from the holy sites.

Sports News

India and Japan are all set to play their first-ever bilateral T20I on September 22 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Japan. The Suzuki Cup match will mark 75 years of India-Japan diplomatic relations.

The Argentina Football Association (AFA) ⁠has invited Lionel Messi to make a farewell appearance on October 6 ⁠in Argentina during one of the friendly games in the upcoming October window. Messi announced his retirement from international football earlier on August 31.

Business News

Indian exports to the US climbed over 21% to $8.3 billion compared to $6.8 billion in August 2026 following lower tariffs on Indian goods.

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The Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran called on the private sector to “invest, hire, and compensate fairly”. He also emphasised that the youth should be willing to pursue trade skills instead of “conventional sources of education” which is unlikely to get them jobs in the wake of artificial intelligence (AI) emergence.

Education News

Himaja Lingampally, a fourth year engineering student from Andhra Pradesh has won the James Dyson Award 2026 in India for inventing a voice-enabled braille printer.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications from experienced educators, researchers and academicians for the post of Subject Matter Experts (SMEs). Serving or retired faculty members, professors, school educators can apply for the position till October 9.