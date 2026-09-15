Today News Headlines for School Assembly, September 16, 2026: Government quells extra charges on UPI payments up to Rs 2,000

New York City (NYC) Mayor Zohran Mamdani has accused the US federal government of a “campaign of violence and terror” against immigrant communities. His comments come after six sanctuary jurisdictions, including NYC, raised objections to the Trump administration’s changes to immigration rules. Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

A predominantly Muslim region in the southern Philippines held its first parliamentary elections after years of delays, marking a major step toward self-rule following decades of unrest. As per officials, turnout exceeded 80%, though five people were killed in election-related violence and over 20,000 security personnel were deployed.

Sports News

Indian cricketer Mukesh Kumar has joined Nottinghamshire for the final two matches of the County Championship season 2026. He has 233 wickets in 60 first-class matches and has played three Tests for India.

Sri Lankan javelin thrower Rumesh Pathirage, who has recently won the World Athletics Ultimate Championships title, said three of his specialised javelins were damaged during a flight from Hungary to Sri Lanka, allegedly while being transported by Turkish Airlines.

Business News

The Ministry of Finance has notified that banks and payment service providers cannot charge additional amount on UPI transactions up to Rs 2,000. The exemption also covers RuPay debit card payments. Story continues below this ad Brent crude rose 1.77% to $107.55 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 1.85% to $103.27. Prices soared amid concerns over supply disruptions after attacks on Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure which rendered its East-West pipeline offline.

Education News

CBSE has launched a month-long support programme for Class 10th, 12th Ladakh students. The programme will cover 10 locations namely Leh, Nubra (two places), Shams, Zanskar, Kargil, Drass, Changthang, Sankoo and Chiktan.