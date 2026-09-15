Today News Headlines for School Assembly, September 16, 2026: Government quells extra charges on UPI payments up to Rs 2,000

Today News Headlines for School Assembly, September 16, 2026: Know important National, International, Sports, Business, and GK current affairs updates especially curated for students, teachers, and morning assemblies.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiSep 15, 2026 04:56 PM IST
Today News Headlines for School Assembly, September 16, 2026Today News Headlines for School Assembly, September 16, 2026
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School Assembly News Headlines for Today, September 16, 2026: Key highlights include India and Vietnam joining hands to deepen defence cooperation, NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani accusing the US federal government of a “campaign of violence”, Indian pacer Mukesh Kumar joining Nottinghamshire for the 2026 County Championship season, the Ministry of Finance restricting extra charges on UPI payments up to Rs 2,000, and more.

National News

India and Vietnam have agreed to deepen defence and security cooperation, including joint production of Indian defence equipment, during the 19th India-Vietnam Joint Commission Meeting (JCM).

World News

New York City (NYC) Mayor Zohran Mamdani has accused the US federal government of a “campaign of violence and terror” against immigrant communities. His comments come after six sanctuary jurisdictions, including NYC, raised objections to the Trump administration’s changes to immigration rules.

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A predominantly Muslim region in the southern Philippines held its first parliamentary elections after years of delays, marking a major step toward self-rule following decades of unrest. As per officials, turnout exceeded 80%, though five people were killed in election-related violence and over 20,000 security personnel were deployed.

Sports News

Indian cricketer Mukesh Kumar has joined Nottinghamshire for the final two matches of the County Championship season 2026. He has 233 wickets in 60 first-class matches and has played three Tests for India.

Sri Lankan javelin thrower Rumesh Pathirage, who has recently won the World Athletics Ultimate Championships title, said three of his specialised javelins were damaged during a flight from Hungary to Sri Lanka, allegedly while being transported by Turkish Airlines.

Business News

Education News

CBSE has launched a month-long support programme for Class 10th, 12th Ladakh students. The programme will cover 10 locations namely Leh, Nubra (two places), Shams, Zanskar, Kargil, Drass, Changthang, Sankoo and Chiktan.

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