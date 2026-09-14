Today News Headlines for School Assembly, September 15, 2026: Oil prices surge 3% amid Saudi pipeline outage, CJP to join MPSC protest

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has announced that it would join MPSC aspirants’ protest over alleged exam irregularities. The party has demanded the resignation of the MPSC chairman and secretary, threatening a statewide campaign if they do not step down by September 24.

India has approved power exports to Nepal for 18 hours daily until December 31, as stated by India’s power ⁠ministry. Up to 654 MW of electricity will be supplied to Nepal after devastating floods damaged hydropower stations in the nation.

World News

Oman has called off the Iran-Gulf talks on Strait of Hormuz security “in the interest of regional consensus”, with Iran claiming that the delay was requested by some regional states and jointly agreed by Tehran and Muscat.

Yemen forces launched airstrikes to retake the port city of al-Makha (Mocha) from Houthi fighters. Saudi Arabia has reissued danger alerts for four southern cities amid rising attacks.

Sports News

Pakistan has lost 11 World Test Championship (WTC) points and has been fined 50% of the match fee for slow over-rate against England. The penalty renders Pakistan’s position ninth in the WTC standings, with a 4.63% points percentage.

Sri Lankan javelin thrower Rumesh Pathirage wins the World Ultimate Championships by recording a 91.09m javelin throw. He defeated Anderson Peters (86.18m) and Julian Weber (85.89m) to bag the title for his country.

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Business News

Oil prices have increased over 3% as Houthi attacks Saudi Arabia and Saudi pipeline shutdown fuel supply. Brent crude has soared to $107.82 a barrel, while WTI reaches $103.22 amid escalating tensions in the Gulf.

Education News

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has deferred the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) 2026 for the third time. As per the announced schedule, the exam will now be conducted on October 25, 2026.

Renu Hans, a 45-year-old speech- and hearing-impaired Kashmiri woman has recently cleared the JKBOSE Class 10 boards.