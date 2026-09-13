Today News Headlines for School Assembly, September 14, 2026: India to compete with Sri Lanka for eighth Asia Cup title tonight

3 min readNew DelhiSep 13, 2026 05:55 PM IST
School Assembly News Headlines for Today, September 14, 2026: Here are the top school assembly news headlines for September 14. Key highlights include BRICS condemning the Pahalgam terror attack in 2025, UN Secretary-General supporting PM Modi’s call for UNSC reforms, India women’s cricket team competing against Sri Lanka’s for the eighth Asia Cup title, RBI rejecting Tata Sons’ plea to remain private, Uttarakhand raising the monthly stipend of MBBS interns to Rs 25,000 and more.
National News
BRICS nations have condemned the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people and reaffirmed a “zero tolerance” approach towards terrorism in the New Delhi Declaration. The bloc also called for “zero tolerance” towards terrorism and those responsible for terror activities.
World News
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to reform the UN Security Council (UNSC), saying that today’s economic, demographic and geopolitical realities are different than those of 1945.
Chinese President Xi Jinping urged BRICS to play a “peacemaker” role in the West Asia conflict, calling for collective efforts to restore peace and stability. He said China was ready to work with other BRICS members towards this goal.
Sports News
India will compete against Sri Lanka in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, today at 8 pm for the eighth Asia Cup title.
Elena Rybakina routed two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 to win US Open title. The victory also confirmed Rybakina as the new world No. 1, making her the first Kazakhstani woman to reach the top ranking.
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Business News
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rejected Tata Sons’ application to remain a private, unlisted investment company and directed it to comply with regulations set for NBFCs in the upper layer. The decision could make Tata Sons public with an initial public offering (IPO) and will require it to list its shares on the stock exchanges.
According to the Ministry of Railways, Indian Railways has carried 67.27 crore passengers in August 2026 with suburban travel, or local trains registering 9% growth.
Education News
State Director General of Information Banshidhar Tiwari stated that Uttarakhand has increased MBBS interns’ monthly stipend to Rs 25,000 per month from the previous month stipend of Rs 17,000.
Bihar has formed a high-level committee to examine the existing structure for the recruitment of assistant professors in state universities and accordingly suggest “comprehensive reforms”.