Today News Headlines for School Assembly, September 11, 2026: India to get its space station by 2035, says PM Modi

While addressing the nation ahead of the BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India will get its own space station by 2035.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will arrive in India on Saturday for the BRICS summit. The trip will mark his first-ever visit to the country in seven years. The 18th edition of the BRICS Summit will take place at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from September 12 to 13, 2026.

Indian Railways’ Passenger Reservation System (PRS) recorded its highest-ever daily ticket bookings on September 7 , 2026. It is for the first time, daily bookings on the PRS crossed the 22-lakh mark.

World News

United States President Donald Trump has promised an amount of $5,000 to every adult American if Republicans retain control of the House and Senate in the upcoming midterm elections. The proposal could cost more than $1 trillion and would result in the disbursement of an amount nearly 3% of the US’s GDP.

Norwegian’s ‘Regatta’ has started a record-breaking 371-day cruise, sailing from Rome. The voyage will cover six continents, 62 countries and more than 220 ports, making it the world’s longest cruise, surpassing the previous record by nearly 100 days.

Sports News

Indian cricketer Harshit Rana has been ruled out of the three-match series against Afghanistan and the subsequent Asian Games in Japan due to a fresh injury blow. BCCI has also given the green signal to Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy for a return to the T20 international squad.

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Indian women hockey team routed Pakistan in Moqi, China by a 19-0 score to reserve its position in the Women’s Junior Asia Cup semi-finals. The team will play against the winner of the South Korea–Malaysia match for a place in a third successive final since 2023.

Business News

Apple has increased the prices of iPhone 17, 17e, and 17 Air after the launch of iPhone 18 Pro. Now, the iPhone 17e and ultra-slim iPhone Air prices start from Rs 79,900 and Rs 1,49,900 respectively, with the vanilla iPhone 17 priced at Rs 99,900.

Brent crude oil prices have crossed $100 per barrel amid rising tensions in West Asia. Indian fuel retailers are expected to lose around Rs 5 per litre on petrol and over Rs 20 on diesel.

Education News

In a first, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the response sheets and correct answer keys for the NEET PG 2026. The board is yet to issue confirmation on the release date.

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Schools across Delhi will remain closed tomorrow (Friday) due to the BRICS Summit.