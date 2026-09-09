Today News Headlines for School Assembly, September 10, 2026: FDA suspends licenses of ISKCON eateries, local sweet shops boycott Zomato

Supreme Court questioned Greater Noida magistrate’s notice to student over CJP protest, citing its earlier order protecting student protesters from action.

Maharashtra FDA suspended licences of three ISKCON Juhu food units after raids found pest infestation, hygiene and storage violations.

Major sweet shops in Jaipur have boycotted Zomato indefinitely over allegations of “unethical practices” and “lack of transparency”. The shops have announced that the boycott will not end until the platform acknowledges and resolves their concerns.

BJP part-president Nitin Nabin has announced that the party will launch a month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public life on September 17, which coincides with his birthday. The series of events will begin with a blood donation camp to mark his birthday as Seva Diwas.

World News

The United States has banned imports of Canadian motorcycles and dairy products, going into effect on September 29. The ban comes in response to Canada imposing retaliatory tariffs on US goods.

Under a revised political salary framework, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s annual remuneration will rise by 64 per cent from October 15, increasing it from S$2.2 million to S$3.6 million, which is about US$2.85 million or approximately Rs 26.9 crore. According to reports, he is considered as the highest-paid head of government around the globe.

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Sports News

Champions League opened with teams holding a moment of silence to honour the Nepal flood victims. A banner was also displayed at the event which carried the message “You are not alone Nepal”.

Indian cricketer Tilak Varma missed his second century by one run in South Zone’s clash against East Zone in the 2026-27 Duleep Trophy final after he lost his wicket to off-spinner Kounain Quraishi.

Business News

The Centre’s Rs 37,500-crore coal gasification scheme has attracted major industry players, with the Adani Group among the top applicants.

Apple CEO John Ternus to launch new hardware, called ‘Surprise and shine’, Apple iPhone Ultra, iPhone 18 series at its annual September event which will take place on September 9, at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, US.

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Education News

The SSC JHT exam 2026, which was scheduled to be held on September 8 was cancelled for the ‘Adarsh Parkisha Kendra’ venue in Noida due to technical glitches. The re-exam will be conducted on September 13.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to felicitate 168 meritorious Intermediate and Matric Annual Examination 2026 toppers. The board has also planned board will also expands its free JEE and NEET coaching programme to all 700 Saraswati Vidya Niketan model schools in the state.