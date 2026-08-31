Today News Headlines for School Assembly, September 1, 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes youngest player to smash half-century in Duleep Trophy

The Jammu and Kashmir government’s Information and Public Relations department is all set to host ‘Rang-e-Cinema’, its first-ever international film festival, from September 7 to 10. The event will witness a total of 41 countries participating in the event, with over 135 entries shortlisted for the festival.

The Ministry of External Affairs has informed that as many as 403 Indian nationals have safely crossed into Nepal from China , and 500 are still in China and in safe conditions. The ministry, however, has not provided any recent update on the missing Indians.

World News

US forces reportedly struck two IRGC rocket launchers on Iran’s Larak Island. Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles at US forces in Jordan, but nearly all were reportedly intercepted, with no significant impact.

Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, met and held his first bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the initial phase of his visit to Kyrgyzstan for attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit and the Shanghai Plus Summit.

Sports News

Teenage Indian cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has made history by registering his name as the youngest player in the Duleep Trophy to score a half-century in 42 balls at just 15 years and 157 days. The record was previously held by Laxman Singh, who scored 50 runs at 16 years and 23 days in the 1969 edition of the tournament.

India kick-started its Women’s Asia Cup campaign with a dominant 94-run win over Thailand, with Shafali Verma smashing 64 runs to help India post 159/9. India’s bowlers then restricted Thailand to just 65 runs, with Nandini Sharma and Deepti Sharma taking three wickets each, leading the team to victory.

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Business News

The Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC) under the Ministry of Finance has approved six railway lines, covering 647 km along freight corridors. These developments will take place under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), a model in which the government and the private builder split the project costs and risks.

India and Uzbekistan discussed the establishment of a framework for the long-term supply of uranium to India and set a target of achieving $5 billion in bilateral trade by 2030. The developments come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent.

Education News

After the NEET PG 2026 exam, technical glitches this time disrupted an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) recruitment re-examination at the same centre in Jaipur. The inconvenience prompted candidates to stage a protest outside the venue. AIIMS has cancelled the examination at the affected centre and will conduct a fresh test in the coming days.

India Post has started the registration process for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Schedule-II at its official website. This year, the authority has released a total of 23,757 vacancies for recruitment.