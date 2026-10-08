Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 9, 2026: Anne Carson wins Nobel Prize in Literature for 2026

The Ministry of Finance will likely defer the rollout date for the new merchant discount rate (MDR) framework for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions to January 1, 2027, instead of the earlier announced October 15 date, according to a report by Financial Express.

Anne Carson, a Canadian poet, essayist and classicist, has been awarded the Nobel Prize 2026 in Literature for her “bold and inventive oeuvre that, in playful dialogue with the classical tradition, has created new forms for contemporary literature.”

Union Information Technology (IT) Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said the Centre will release a consultation paper on Artificial Intelligence (AI) regulations within a month, covering AI safety, deepfakes and a human-first approach.

Ahead of the Nobel Peace Prize announcement on Friday, the United States (US) President Donald Trump has renewed his bid for the prize, claiming at Oval Office that he had settled eight wars and done things “nobody else has ever done.”

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has condemned the recent attacks targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which has rendered three civilian dead and 37 injured.

Sports News

Kuwait is all set to host the inaugural Asian Esports and Mind Sports Games in 2027, with around 4,000 athletes expected to participate. The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) is also in talks with the Philippines for hosting the second edition in 2029.

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Cristiano Ronaldo took to his social media to laud Lionel Messi after Argentina’s 3-0 win over Benin, which also marked the latter’s international farewell in Buenos Aires. Commending his long-time rival, Ronaldo wrote, “Leo, all my respect for you.”

Business News

Anthropic has launched Haiku 5.5, its third model in Claude 5.5 family, within a month after Opus 5.5 and Sonnet 5.5. The rollout comes as Anthropic accelerates its AI releases ahead of a potential Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Oil prices have increased amid rising supply concerns in the Middle East due to increased attacks on shipping near the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, and reduced US output due to a hurricane threat. Brent crude futures has increased by $2.28 to $102.28 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude has gained $1.66 to $89.94.