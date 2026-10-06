Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 7, 2026: Harmanpreet steps down as India captain, Francis Halzen wins Physics Nobel

Ladakh Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has announced the first large-scale saffron cultivation drive in Leh as part of Project Him Sarovar, with 90,000 saffron corms weighing 800 kg planted across 4,000 square metres.

Belgium’s particle physicist Francis Halzen has been awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm for developing the IceCube Neutrino Observatory and discovering high-energy neutrinos originating from astrophysical sources.

India and Switzerland signed pacts on migration, young professionals, transport, research and innovation, while agreeing to deepen cooperation in defence and nuclear energy as Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Swiss President Guy Parmelin in Delhi.

Two commercial vessels were hit by drones 128 km off Bulgaria’s coast in the Black Sea, with one sinking and the other catching fire. All 18 crew members were rescued, Bulgarian PM Rumen Radev said.

Iran-backed Houthis claimed that they attacked on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, an Aramco refinery in Rabigh and military sites across southern Saudi Arabia, using drones and ballistic and cruise missiles.

Sports News

Harmanpreet Kaur has stepped down as India women’s cricket captain across all formats. She is the only Indian captain to have won the Women’s ODI World Cup title in 2025 and also led the team to win second consecutive Asian Games gold.

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Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals announced former India captain Sourav Ganguly as its head coach ahead of the IPL 2027.

Business News

The statistics ministry’s first-ever household travel survey reveals that only 9% of Indians primarily use public transport to commute to work, while 43% use two-wheelers and just 3% use cars. Urban workers spend an average Rs 1,044 a month on commuting, compared with Rs 612 in rural areas.

As per Good Returns, the gold price in India, on October 5, is Rs 14,902 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,660 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,177 per gram for 18 carat gold.