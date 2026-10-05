Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 6, 2026: Nobel Prize winners announced; CJI says Supreme Court did not approve ‘any’ Form 6 modifications

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said that the Supreme Court hadn’t approved “any” of the modifications to Form 6, which is required to be filled by voters. The statement came when a three-judge bench headed by him was hearing the petitions filed against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, at the Munich Leaders’ Meeting in New Delhi, said that India is in talks with both Russia and Ukraine to help end the war that started in February 2022. He said India is discussing issues including Black Sea shipping, grain and energy exports, and avoiding attacks.

World News

Karl Deisseroth from the US, Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel from Germany have won the Nobel Prize 2026 in Medicine or Physiology for their discoveries involving light-gated ion channels and optogenetics.

As per reports, in a campaign to retake territory held by Houthis, Yemeni forces have attacked their positions in Dhubab district, which monitors the strategic Bab el-Mandeb strait.

Sports News

All-rounder Michael Bracewell becomes the sixth player to opt for a “casual contract” with the New Zealand team for the 2026/27 season to play in the Big Bash League in Australia.

The Indian Olympic Association has shortlisted Archer Kumkum Anil Mohod and wrestler Sujeet Kalkal has the first-ever recipients of the Jaspal Rana Award and the Raja Randhir Singh Award for their performances at the Asian Games 2026.

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Business News

IndiGo has announced a hike in fuel surcharge for domestic and international flights from October 6 amid increase in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices. With this revision in fuel surcharge, the domestic flights’ airfare will witness a hike between Rs 100 and Rs 350, depending on the distance.

The Jammu and Kashmir’s two government recruitment agencies, namely Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) and the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) have collected Rs 114 crore as application fee from aspirants over the last three years, as shared by the government in the J&K Assembly.