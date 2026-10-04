Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 5, 2026: Rahul Gandhi launches ‘Satyagraha’, India finishes fourth at the Asian Games 2026

3 min readNew DelhiOct 4, 2026 04:56 PM IST
School Assembly News Headlines for Today, October 5, 2026: Key highlights include LoP Rahul Gandhi launching ‘Satyagraha’ to get protests registered, the US deploying its third aircraft carrier as the war with Iran enters its eighth month, India finishing fourth at the Asian Games 2026 with a total of 85 medals, the central government likely planning to remove arrest powers under the GST regime, MoE approving five Centres of Excellence to promote classical languages, and more.
National News
Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has launched a digital platform named ‘Satyagraha’ as an initiative to consolidate issue-based protests happening in the country, appealing to citizens to register their protest on the platform.
World News
As per reports, the United States (US) is deploying a third aircraft carrier strike group and up to 10,000 additional troops to the Middle East, with three carriers and two amphibious groups expected near Iran by November-end as the war between the US and Iran enters its eighth month.
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf has said that the Strait of Hormuz would not reopen until Iran’s conditions are addressed, according to reports. He also said the United States could no longer “stall for time”.
Sports News
India has finished on fourth position at the Asian Games 2026 with a total of 85 medals, comprising 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze medals.
China sits on the top of the table with a total of 341 medals, followed by Japan with 269 medals and South Korea with 150.
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Business News
The Centre is likely to remove arrest powers under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime to ease compliance and curb tax terrorism. The GST Council will consider the proposal on October 7, with legislative amendments likely in the Winter Session of Parliament.
Amazon has pledged to invest $1 billion over five years in workforce development at its US centres, supporting job training, education and energy-efficiency projects. It will also stop using non-disclosure agreements with government agencies to improve transparency.
Education News
The Ministry of Education (MoE) has approved five Centres of Excellence to study, preserve and promote classical Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, Pali and Prakrit. The centres will be established at universities in Assam, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Odisha and Gujarat.
The University of Delhi (DU) has introduced a one-time exemption from the 28-credit promotion rule for students admitted in 2025–26 under NEP UGCF 2022. Students who have completed one year will not need to secure 28 of the required 44 credits to get promoted to the next year.