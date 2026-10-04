Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 5, 2026: Rahul Gandhi launches ‘Satyagraha’, India finishes fourth at the Asian Games 2026

Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has launched a digital platform named ‘Satyagraha’ as an initiative to consolidate issue-based protests happening in the country, appealing to citizens to register their protest on the platform.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Wildlife Institute of India (WFI) scientists have released two male Great Indian Bustards (GIBs) in Rajasthan’s Desert National Park , making a first step towards rewilding captive-bred birds under Project GIB. The birds were raised at conservation breeding centres in Ramdevra and Sam, Jaisalmer.

World News

As per reports, the United States (US) is deploying a third aircraft carrier strike group and up to 10,000 additional troops to the Middle East, with three carriers and two amphibious groups expected near Iran by November-end as the war between the US and Iran enters its eighth month.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf has said that the Strait of Hormuz would not reopen until Iran’s conditions are addressed, according to reports. He also said the United States could no longer “stall for time”.

Sports News

India has finished on fourth position at the Asian Games 2026 with a total of 85 medals, comprising 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze medals.

China sits on the top of the table with a total of 341 medals, followed by Japan with 269 medals and South Korea with 150.

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Business News

The Centre is likely to remove arrest powers under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime to ease compliance and curb tax terrorism. The GST Council will consider the proposal on October 7, with legislative amendments likely in the Winter Session of Parliament.

Amazon has pledged to invest $1 billion over five years in workforce development at its US centres, supporting job training, education and energy-efficiency projects. It will also stop using non-disclosure agreements with government agencies to improve transparency.