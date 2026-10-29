Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 30, 2026: ISRO to launch navigation satellite NVS-03 tomorrow; Netanyahu’s bloc leads in Israel election 2026

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, October 30, 2026: Key highlights include the Department of School Education and Literacy awarding Rs 17.5 lakh to 10 Viksit Bharat Buildathon winners, Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc is leading in Israel’s 2026 elections with around 53–54 seats, India playing its fourth T20I match against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland, Centre releasing the 24th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, JMI extending online classes till November 24 amid students’ protest in the campus, and more.
National News
1. Viksit Bharat Buildathon, organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy, awarded Rs 17.5 lakh to 10 national winners for their ideas and prototypes. It has also entered the Guinness World Records as the ‘largest innovation solution competition’ with 2,87,967 project submissions.
2. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch its navigation satellite NVS-03 aboard the GSLV-F18 rocket from Sriharikota on October 30.
World News
1. The United States (US) President Donald Trump has reportedly informed Gulf Arab countries of a short, intense military campaign against Iran after the US midterm elections, with possible targets including Iranian infrastructure and nuclear sites.
2. In Israel’s 2026 election, Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc is leading with around 53–54 seats, ahead of the opposition led by Gadi Eisenkot. However, neither side has secured 61 seats, which is required for a majority.
Sports News
1. Brazilian footballer Neymar has been penalised with a two-match suspension for covering his mouth while arguing with an opponent during a Brazilian Championship match. In Brazil, the ‘Vinícius Law’ forbids players from covering their mouths while talking to opponents.
2. The fourth India versus New Zealand T20I match will be played on Friday, October 30 at Eden Park in Auckland. India has already won three matches out of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand.
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Business News
1. The Centre has announced the release of the 24th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme on October 30, which will benefit around 9.34 crore eligible farmers with Rs 2,000 each.
2. The Bombay High Court has rejected Meta’s application to shift a Rs 1,000-crore lawsuit filed by digital advertising agency Blink Digital to California, saying violations of the Indian law provisions cannot be decided by foreign courts.
Education News
1. Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has extended the virtual classes until November 24 and decided to hold its end-semester examinations online, citing the current campus situation and concerns over students’ safety.
2. The Tamil Nadu government has announced Monday, November 9, a public holiday for all the schools, colleges and other educational institutions across the state. As compensation, the fourth Saturday of the month, November 28, has been declared a working day.