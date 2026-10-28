Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 29, 2026: India invites Pakistan to SCO meet; thousands evacuated as Cyclone Arnab hits eastern India

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, October 28, 2026: Key highlights include Cyclone Arnab triggering heavy rainfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast and prompting school closures in parts of Jharkhand and Odisha; India’s invitation to Pakistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in New Delhi, and the Centre approving dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees, and more.
National News
1. India has invited Pakistan to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in New Delhi, in a first such invitation since Operation Sindoor.
2. The Union Cabinet has approved a 3% increase in dearness allowance for central government employees.
3. Cyclone Arnab has made landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds. Authorities in Odisha have evacuated more than 30,000 people from vulnerable areas.
4. The Union Cabinet has approved a 3 percentage point hike in dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees and a corresponding increase in dearness relief (DR) for pensioners, effective from July 1, 2026.
International News
1. Israel’s election has produced a closely contested political picture, with exit polls indicating no clear majority for either major bloc.
2. A collision involving two high-speed trains in Spain has reportedly killed at least 39 people, according to reports.
Sports News
1. Neeraj Yadav, a three-time Para Asian Games champion, was found dead near his SUV near Maujpur metro station on Tuesday night. Delhi Police said prima facie it was a case of suicide by consuming poison.
2. Abhishek Sharma smashed a century off just 35 balls, while 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also played a key role as India chased down a target of 199 runs.
Business News
1. Shares of Jio Platforms listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at Rs 1,358 a share, a premium of 21.3% from the issue price of Rs 1,119, finally concluding the much-awaited public issue.
Education News
1. Schools in Jharkhand will be closed tomorrow as authorities prepare for heavy rainfall and strong winds associated with Cyclone Arnab.
2. Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi has called for a shift from rote learning to experiential education, saying the CBSE Experience Centre will encourage curiosity and help build students’ confidence.