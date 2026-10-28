Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 29, 2026: India invites Pakistan to SCO meet; thousands evacuated as Cyclone Arnab hits eastern India

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, October 28, 2026: Key highlights include Cyclone Arnab triggering heavy rainfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast and prompting school closures in parts of Jharkhand and Odisha; India’s invitation to Pakistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in New Delhi, and the Centre approving dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees, and more.

National News

1. India has invited Pakistan to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in New Delhi, in a first such invitation since Operation Sindoor.

2. The Union Cabinet has approved a 3% increase in dearness allowance for central government employees.

3. Cyclone Arnab has made landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds. Authorities in Odisha have evacuated more than 30,000 people from vulnerable areas.