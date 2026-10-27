Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 28, 2026: Abhishek and Sooryavanshi power India to T20I series win in New Zealand

National News

The Bombay High Court has put a hold on the ‘Leave India Notice’ issued to actor Imran Khan by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) until November 2. The court has also adjourned his plea against the notice to November 2.

Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have intensified precautionary measures as Cyclone Arnab approaches the eastern coast, with the IMD forecasting that it will cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam in the forenoon of October 28. The authorities have shut schools, suspended sea fishing, and placed rescue teams on standby. Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads. World News

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey held talks with Iran in Tehran, agreeing to continue dialogue and work towards easing regional tensions. The meeting marked the first talks between Iran and the newly formed Mecca Pact members.

The United States (US) President Donald Trump hits back at the former President Barack Obama over his remark comparing White House renovations to a Cheesecake Factory. Trump called Obama “not a smart guy” and a “lousy president”, while defending the changes to the White House.