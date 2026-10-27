Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 28, 2026: Abhishek and Sooryavanshi power India to T20I series win in New Zealand

Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 28, 2026: Abhishek Sharma has smashed a 35-ball century in third IND vs NZ T20I match. The Bombay High Court has put a hold on the ‘Leave India Notice’ issued to actor Imran Khan.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiOct 27, 2026 04:55 PM IST
Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 28, 2026Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 28, 2026
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School Assembly News Headlines for Today, October 28, 2026: Key highlights include the Bombay High Court putting a hold on the ‘Leave India Notice’ issued to actor Imran Khan, the Iranian president meeting Mecca pact members in Tehran, Abhishek Sharma smashing a 35-ball century in India’s third T20I against New Zealand, the Ministry of Railways planning to upgrade Tatanagar railway station in Jharkhand, Maharashtra’s Nanded announcing that it would provide free coaching for NEET, JEE and CET to 200 meritorious students and more.

National News

The Bombay High Court has put a hold on the ‘Leave India Notice’ issued to actor Imran Khan by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) until November 2. The court has also adjourned his plea against the notice to November 2.

Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have intensified precautionary measures as Cyclone Arnab approaches the eastern coast, with the IMD forecasting that it will cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam in the forenoon of October 28. The authorities have shut schools, suspended sea fishing, and placed rescue teams on standby.

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World News

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey held talks with Iran in Tehran, agreeing to continue dialogue and work towards easing regional tensions. The meeting marked the first talks between Iran and the newly formed Mecca Pact members.

The United States (US) President Donald Trump hits back at the former President Barack Obama over his remark comparing White House renovations to a Cheesecake Factory. Trump called Obama “not a smart guy” and a “lousy president”, while defending the changes to the White House.

Sports News

Abhishek Sharma smashed a 35-ball century in India’s third T20I against New Zealand. This marked his 11th T20 hundred, making him the Indian with the most centuries in the format. He also surpassed Virat Kohli’s record of 10 centuries in T20 cricket.

England captain and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has won the Ballon d’Or, beating Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal. Kane scored 73 goals for club and country and became the first Englishman in 25 years to win the honour.

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Business News

The Ministry of Railways is planning to upgrade Tatanagar railway station in Jharkhand, with the number of platforms proposed to increase from five to nine. The plan also includes new railway lines and dedicated facilities to support Vande Bharat trains.

Microsoft has offered a voluntary exit package to around 60,000 eligible employees across India, the US, UK and Canada as it reshapes its workforce and manages rising AI investments.

Education News

The government of France has pledged to replace its national online university admissions platform in 2028 in order to quell student anger after weeks of mass protests over education and living costs.

The district administration of Nanded, Maharashtra has announced that it would provide free coaching for NEET, JEE and CET to 200 meritorious students coming from economically weaker rural families.

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