Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 28, 2026: Abhishek and Sooryavanshi power India to T20I series win in New Zealand

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, October 28, 2026: Key highlights include the Bombay High Court putting a hold on the ‘Leave India Notice’ issued to actor Imran Khan, the Iranian president meeting Mecca pact members in Tehran, Abhishek Sharma smashing a 35-ball century in India’s third T20I against New Zealand, the Ministry of Railways planning to upgrade Tatanagar railway station in Jharkhand, Maharashtra’s Nanded announcing that it would provide free coaching for NEET, JEE and CET to 200 meritorious students and more.
National News
The Bombay High Court has put a hold on the ‘Leave India Notice’ issued to actor Imran Khan by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) until November 2. The court has also adjourned his plea against the notice to November 2.
Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have intensified precautionary measures as Cyclone Arnab approaches the eastern coast, with the IMD forecasting that it will cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam in the forenoon of October 28. The authorities have shut schools, suspended sea fishing, and placed rescue teams on standby.
World News
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey held talks with Iran in Tehran, agreeing to continue dialogue and work towards easing regional tensions. The meeting marked the first talks between Iran and the newly formed Mecca Pact members.
The United States (US) President Donald Trump hits back at the former President Barack Obama over his remark comparing White House renovations to a Cheesecake Factory. Trump called Obama “not a smart guy” and a “lousy president”, while defending the changes to the White House.