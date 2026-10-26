Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 27, 2026: Ishan Kishan out of third IND vs NZ T20I; ISRO eyes four launch pads by 2029

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, October 27, 2026: Key highlights include ISRO planning for four functional launch pads by 2029, Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva re-winning the elections, BCCI ruling Ishan Kishan out of the third T20I between India and New Zealand, fertiliser sales plummeting after weak rainfall and El Niño impact, NTA revising exam calendar for December 2026 to April 2027 and more.
National News
The Railway Board has approved the launch of a 16-car Vande Bharat trainset equipped with an Alstom propulsion system manufactured at Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, for speeds of up to 160 kmph. However, the introduction is subject to specified safety and operational conditions.
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman V Narayanan has said that the country plans to have four functional launch pads by 2029, in addition to a 2,000-acre Small Satellite Launch Vehicle complex at Kulasekarapattinam in Tamil Nadu to cater to the growing satellite deployment demand.
World News
Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has again won the presidential election. With all votes counted, the electoral court said Lula has bagged 51.8% of the total votes, a lead of nearly 4.4 million votes over Senator Flávio Bolsonaro.
SpaceX founder Elon Musk has accused Ukraine of violating the Starlink terms of service and using it to “kill people” after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country was unable to access the satellite internet service.
Sports News
Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the third T20I between India and New Zealand due to his low grade right adductor strain, as announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
India is all set to host 2029 Weightlifting World Championships in Ahmedabad, Gujarat after hosting the Commonwealth Championship and Asian Championships earlier this year. The decision was taken in the latest Executive board meeting held in Ningbo, China.
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Business News
The fertiliser sales in India have fallen due to weak monsoon rains and the impact of El Niño. Between April and September 2026, sales of complex fertilisers fell by 22.2%, while muriate of potash (MOP) sales declined 11.7%.
The Indian Railways has extended the Optional Travel Insurance (OTI) scheme to passengers booking reserved tickets directly from the railway reservation counters. From October 27, passengers will be able to opt for travel insurance cover of up to Rs 10 lakh by paying 45 paise per person, including taxes.
Education News
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the exam calendar for December 2026 to April 2027, containing new proposed dates for several national-level entrance and eligibility tests such as UGC NET, Joint CSIR-UGC NET, JEE Main and CUET PG.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has revised the first-year course fee rules for candidates getting postgraduate medical admission through NEET PG 2026 counselling.