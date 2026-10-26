Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 27, 2026: Ishan Kishan out of third IND vs NZ T20I; ISRO eyes four launch pads by 2029

National News

The Railway Board has approved the launch of a 16-car Vande Bharat trainset equipped with an Alstom propulsion system manufactured at Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, for speeds of up to 160 kmph. However, the introduction is subject to specified safety and operational conditions.

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has again won the presidential election. With all votes counted, the electoral court said Lula has bagged 51.8% of the total votes, a lead of nearly 4.4 million votes over Senator Flávio Bolsonaro.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk has accused Ukraine of violating the Starlink terms of service and using it to “kill people” after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country was unable to access the satellite internet service.