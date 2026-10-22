Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 23, 2026: Indian para-archer Sheetal Devi wins 2 gold medals

National News

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch the NVS-03 navigation satellite on board the GSLV Mk II on October 30 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota. The satellite will support the government’s goal of real-time tracking of around 12,000 trains, with around 8,700 trains already equipped with the systems.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rain in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, with orange and yellow alerts issued in several districts. Isolated areas of Puducherry and Karaikal may also see thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds, with heavy rain expected through October 26. Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads. World News The Indian embassy situated in Paris has issued a safety advisory for Indian nationals living in France and those planning to travel there amid recent developments and localised curfews imposed in the country. The embassy has urged Indian to avoid large gatherings and areas affected by protests.

The United States (US) President Donald Trump said the country is not negotiating with Iran, hinting that “something” could happen in the conflict very soon.