Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 23, 2026: Indian para-archer Sheetal Devi wins 2 gold medals

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, October 23, 2026: Key highlights include ISRO launching the NVS-03 navigation satellite on October 30, the Indian embassy in Paris issuing an advisory amid widespread protests, Indian para-archer Sheetal Devi winning two gold medals on the same day at the Asian Para Games 2026, Jio Platforms’ Rs 30,213-crore IPO getting fully subscribed within two hours on the second day of bidding, only 14,818 CA Intermediate students pass the September 2026 exam and more.
National News
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch the NVS-03 navigation satellite on board the GSLV Mk II on October 30 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota. The satellite will support the government’s goal of real-time tracking of around 12,000 trains, with around 8,700 trains already equipped with the systems.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rain in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, with orange and yellow alerts issued in several districts. Isolated areas of Puducherry and Karaikal may also see thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds, with heavy rain expected through October 26.
World News
The Indian embassy situated in Paris has issued a safety advisory for Indian nationals living in France and those planning to travel there amid recent developments and localised curfews imposed in the country. The embassy has urged Indian to avoid large gatherings and areas affected by protests.
The United States (US) President Donald Trump said the country is not negotiating with Iran, hinting that “something” could happen in the conflict very soon.
Sports News
Indian para-archer Sheetal Devi has won two gold medals on the same day at the Asian Para Games 2026, taking her total to three golds. She defeated Singapore’s Nur Syahidah Alim in the women’s individual compound final with a 142-138 win.
At the Asian Para Games 2026, India stands at the fifth position with a total of 78 medals, including 18 gold, 25 silver and 35 bronze on the fourth day of the tournament.
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Business News
Jio Platforms’ Rs 30,213-crore IPO has its retail portion fully subscribed within two hours on the second day of bidding. The overall issue was subscribed 3.47 times, while the portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 9.42 times, followed by non-institutional investors at 2.34 times.
Meta has been ordered to pay $25 billion to New Mexico after a court found that Facebook misled users about how their personal data was collected and protected. The order marked the biggest fine ever against the tech giant.