Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 23, 2026: Indian para-archer Sheetal Devi wins 2 gold medals

Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 23, 2026: ISRO is all set to launch its navigation satellite, NVS-03 on October 30. At the Asian Para Games 2026, Indian para-archer Sheetal Devi has clinched two gold medals on the same day.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiOct 22, 2026 04:38 PM IST
Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 23, 2026Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 23, 2026
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School Assembly News Headlines for Today, October 23, 2026: Key highlights include ISRO launching the NVS-03 navigation satellite on October 30, the Indian embassy in Paris issuing an advisory amid widespread protests, Indian para-archer Sheetal Devi winning two gold medals on the same day at the Asian Para Games 2026, Jio Platforms’ Rs 30,213-crore IPO getting fully subscribed within two hours on the second day of bidding, only 14,818 CA Intermediate students pass the September 2026 exam and more.

National News

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch the NVS-03 navigation satellite on board the GSLV Mk II on October 30 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota. The satellite will support the government’s goal of real-time tracking of around 12,000 trains, with around 8,700 trains already equipped with the systems.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rain in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, with orange and yellow alerts issued in several districts. Isolated areas of Puducherry and Karaikal may also see thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds, with heavy rain expected through October 26.

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World News

The Indian embassy situated in Paris has issued a safety advisory for Indian nationals living in France and those planning to travel there amid recent developments and localised curfews imposed in the country. The embassy has urged Indian to avoid large gatherings and areas affected by protests.

The United States (US) President Donald Trump said the country is not negotiating with Iran, hinting that “something” could happen in the conflict very soon.

Sports News

Indian para-archer Sheetal Devi has won two gold medals on the same day at the Asian Para Games 2026, taking her total to three golds. She defeated Singapore’s Nur Syahidah Alim in the women’s individual compound final with a 142-138 win.

At the Asian Para Games 2026, India stands at the fifth position with a total of 78 medals, including 18 gold, 25 silver and 35 bronze on the fourth day of the tournament.

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Business News

Jio Platforms’ Rs 30,213-crore IPO has its retail portion fully subscribed within two hours on the second day of bidding. The overall issue was subscribed 3.47 times, while the portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 9.42 times, followed by non-institutional investors at 2.34 times.

Meta has been ordered to pay $25 billion to New Mexico after a court found that Facebook misled users about how their personal data was collected and protected. The order marked the biggest fine ever against the tech giant.

Education News

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the results for the Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate examination held in September 2026, with 14,818 candidates passing the exam.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has deferred the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026 scheduled for November 4 due to the exam of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti  scheduled on the same day. The exam will now be conducted on November 21, with admit cards released for the same on October 24.

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