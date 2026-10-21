Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 22, 2026: Sachin Khilari bags gold medal in shot put F46 at the Asian Para Games

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Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 22, 2026: The Delhi High Court has allowed CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to withdraw their petitions against the extension of their judicial custody.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiOct 21, 2026 05:03 PM IST
Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 22, 2026Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 22, 2026
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School Assembly News Headlines for Today, October 22, 2026: Key highlights include Goan authority finding high faecal coliform levels in the Mandovi River, US President Donald Trump reportedly refusing Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to strike Iran, Sachin Sarjerao Khilari winning gold in the Asian Para Games 2026, the Centre considering financial incentives for agrivoltaics, IndiaAI offering fellowship opportunities for UG, PG and PhD students and more.

National News

As per an interim report by the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB), the Mandovi River in Goa’s capital, Panaji, has been found to have high faecal coliform levels, beyond the permissible limit.

The Delhi High Court allowed Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to withdraw their petitions against the extension of their judicial custody.

World News

The United States (US) President Donald Trump reportedly opposed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to strike Iran’s nuclear and regime sites, including energy infrastructure, earlier this month.

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The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed five drones launched towards Saudi Arabia. The drones were intercepted in Medina and the Eastern region, according to coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki.

Sports News

India made a clean sweep in the men’s shot put F46 at the Asian Para Games, with Sachin Khilari winning gold, Mohd Yasser silver and Parveen bronze. Khilari has also set a record with a 15.87m throw.

At the Asian Para Games 2026, India has climbed to sixth place with a total of 35 medals, including nine gold, 11 silver and 15 bronze.

Business News

The Centre is considering financial incentives for agrivoltaics, which allows solar panels to generate electricity while crops are grown on the same farmland. The incentives may be added to PM-KUSUM or introduced through a new scheme, as agrivoltaic projects can cost 25–30% more than conventional solar plants.

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The State Bank of India (SBI) has reported a cyberattack in which 3,897 customers’ personal data was found on the dark web, including names, phone numbers, email and residential addresses, and loan details.

Education News

IndiaAI is offering a fellowship programme with financial support up to Rs 1 lakh for UG students and Rs 2 lakh for PG students. Interested candidates can submit applications till November 30.

A survey by tech company HP has found that a majority of Indian students believe artificial intelligence (AI) helps them complete tasks faster but are concerned that it prevent them from understanding and learning study material in depth.

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