Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 22, 2026: Sachin Khilari bags gold medal in shot put F46 at the Asian Para Games

National News

As per an interim report by the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB), the Mandovi River in Goa’s capital, Panaji, has been found to have high faecal coliform levels , beyond the permissible limit.

The Delhi High Court allowed Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to withdraw their petitions against the extension of their judicial custody.

World News

The United States (US) President Donald Trump reportedly opposed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to strike Iran’s nuclear and regime sites, including energy infrastructure, earlier this month.

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The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed five drones launched towards Saudi Arabia. The drones were intercepted in Medina and the Eastern region, according to coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki.