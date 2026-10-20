Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 21, 2026: Chhattisgarh’s Sirpur in UNESCO’s heritage list; US Secretary Marco Rubio visits India

National News

Sirpur, an archaeological site in Chhattisgarh, has been included in the tentative UNESCO World Heritage list. It is located along the Mahanadi, with its history dating from the 5th century to the 12th century CE.

The United States (US) Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited India to meet the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Mumbai, with trade, energy, defence, investment and emerging technologies among the key issues on the agenda.