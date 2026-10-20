Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 21, 2026: Chhattisgarh’s Sirpur in UNESCO’s heritage list; US Secretary Marco Rubio visits India

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, October 21, 2026: Key highlights include Chhattisgarh’s Sirpur archaeological site being included in the tentative UNESCO list, Iran warning to hit nine countries if the US attacks its military bases, the Portuguese football federation penalising Cristiano Ronaldo for walking out of the team, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway’s Gujarat stretch facing delays, SBI recruiting for AI-specific posts and more.
National News
Sirpur, an archaeological site in Chhattisgarh, has been included in the tentative UNESCO World Heritage list. It is located along the Mahanadi, with its history dating from the 5th century to the 12th century CE.
The United States (US) Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited India to meet the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Mumbai, with trade, energy, defence, investment and emerging technologies among the key issues on the agenda.
World News
An adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has warned that the country will attack “nine countries” if the US attempts to hit its military bases or petrochemical sites again.
The United Kingdom (UK) will deploy Royal Air Force (RAF) fighter jets to help Saudi Arabia protect its territory against escalating attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, according to reports.