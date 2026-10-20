Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 21, 2026: Chhattisgarh’s Sirpur in UNESCO’s heritage list; US Secretary Marco Rubio visits India

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Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 21, 2026: The UNESCO has named Chhattisgarh's Sirpur in its tentative World Heritage list. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has landed in India amid tension in relations between the two countries

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiOct 20, 2026 04:56 PM IST
Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 21, 2026Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 21, 2026
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School Assembly News Headlines for Today, October 21, 2026: Key highlights include Chhattisgarh’s Sirpur archaeological site being included in the tentative UNESCO list, Iran warning to hit nine countries if the US attacks its military bases, the Portuguese football federation penalising Cristiano Ronaldo for walking out of the team, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway’s Gujarat stretch facing delays, SBI recruiting for AI-specific posts and more.

National News

Sirpur, an archaeological site in Chhattisgarh, has been included in the tentative UNESCO World Heritage list. It is located along the Mahanadi, with its history dating from the 5th century to the 12th century CE.

The United States (US) Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited India to meet the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Mumbai, with trade, energy, defence, investment and emerging technologies among the key issues on the agenda.

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World News

An adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has warned that the country will attack “nine countries” if the US attempts to hit its military bases or petrochemical sites again.

The United Kingdom (UK) will deploy Royal Air Force (RAF) fighter jets to help Saudi Arabia protect its territory against escalating attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, according to reports.

Sports News

Cristiano Ronaldo has been fined $285 (about Rs 27,000) by the Portuguese football federation for leaving the national team camp. He has also been suspended from the national team for 30 days.

At the Asian Para Games 2026, India has so far bagged a total of 20 medals, including five gold, six silver and 9 bronze.

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Business News

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway’s Gujarat stretch faces delays as repeated bidding failures, contractor issues and land acquisition hurdles stall completion despite multiple tendering attempts.

Marco Rubio links India-US trade deal to easing Russian oil sanctions, as Washington weighs energy security and bilateral economic ties amid ongoing negotiations.

Education News

The US, UK, Canada and Australia are projected to gain $1 trillion from international graduate talent through lifetime economic contributions.

SBI begins recruitment for AI-specific posts, including a Chief AI Officer, to strengthen artificial intelligence capabilities across its banking operations.

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