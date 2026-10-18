Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 19, 2026: Indian Railways launches direct train to Vaishno Devi; Asian Para Games to begin today

National News

Indian Railways has launched a direct train service between Sabarmati in Gujarat and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra in Jammu and Kashmir, considering the interest of lakhs of pilgrims visiting the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. The train will take around 33 hours to complete the journey.

The office of Maharashtra’s Chief Electoral Officer has sent a proposal to the Election Commission of India (ECI), asking the commission to amend Form 6 so that voters whose names were removed during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) can re-register without declaring themselves as first-time voters. Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads. World News In France, around 5,50,000 people took to the streets to stage a protest against rising living costs, run-down schools and cuts to public services, according to the interior ministry. The demonstrations resulted in more than 1,200 people being arrested and over 150 police officers being hurt. The Iranian parliament has officially approved Mehrdad Akhlaqi as the country’s Minister of Defence, according to state media reports. Majid Ebn al-Reza was serving as the acting defence minister after the killing of the country’s former Defence Minister, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, in US-Israeli airstrikes on February 28, 2026.

Sports News A total of 168 Indian para athletes are all set to participate in the Asian Para Games, scheduled from October 18 to October 24, 2026, in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. In the previous edition, the Indian contingent bagged a total of 27 gold, 32 silver, and 49 bronze. Business News The Centre has capped the trade margin on 137 anti-cancer drugs at 30%, including several patented drugs medicines such as pembrolizumab, ribociclib and abemaciclib. The revised rate will be effective from November 9, 2026, is expected to reduce MRP by 20–70%, with an annual saving of around Rs 2,500 crore. Story continues below this ad The Ministry of Railways is developing a maintenance hub worth Rs 307 crore at Sabarmati in Ahmedabad for major repairs of 24-coach Vande Bharat trains. The responsibility to the hub is taken by Western Railway’s Ahmedabad Division under Phase II of the Sabarmati Integrated Coaching Depot (ICD).