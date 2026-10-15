Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 16, 2026: Ex-IAS officer Divya Mittal launches her political party ‘Jan Neeti Bharat’

National News

Former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Divya Mittal has announced the launch of her political party, ‘Jan Neeti Bharat’, and said that she will contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Famous Bollywood Actor Imran Khan has been directed by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to leave the country by October 28, following his participation in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC)Gyanesh Kumar.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads. World News The United States (US) military has devised plans to use the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB), known as the Mother of All Bombs, against Iranian energy and nuclear sites if President Donald Trump orders renewed military action, as per reports. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that the country must remain prepared for a possible war while negotiating with the US. He warned that any agreement with Washington would not guarantee protection from future attacks and called for “sustainable deterrence.”