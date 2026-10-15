Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 16, 2026: Ex-IAS officer Divya Mittal launches her political party ‘Jan Neeti Bharat’

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, October 16, 2026: Key highlights include former IAS officer Divya Mittal launching her political party, the US reportedly devising a plan to use the Mother of All Bombs against Iran, SRH and DC swapping players ahead of the IPL auction, JIO expected to raise around Rs 30,200 crore in the stock market, IIT Kanpur launching a campaign to raise $1 billion by March 2029, and more.
National News
Former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Divya Mittal has announced the launch of her political party, ‘Jan Neeti Bharat’, and said that she will contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
Famous Bollywood Actor Imran Khan has been directed by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to leave the country by October 28, following his participation in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC)Gyanesh Kumar.
World News
The United States (US) military has devised plans to use the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB), known as the Mother of All Bombs, against Iranian energy and nuclear sites if President Donald Trump orders renewed military action, as per reports.
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that the country must remain prepared for a possible war while negotiating with the US. He warned that any agreement with Washington would not guarantee protection from future attacks and called for “sustainable deterrence.”
Sports News
Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction schedule later this year, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) have swapped players in a trade, with T Natarajan going back to SRH and leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari joining DC.
The organizers of the Total Chess World Championship Tour have proposed a new Total Chess rating system that combines players’ strength in all three formats, namely classical, rapid and blitz chess, into one rating. The new world championship will be held in 2027, with its pilot event scheduled for November 2026 in Budapest.
Business News
Jio Platforms will launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on October 21, with the issue closing on October 23. The price band has been fixed at Rs 1,065 – Rs 1,119 per share, and the offering is expected to raise around Rs 30,200 crore or close to $4 billion, making it India’s largest IPO.
Netflix is set to lay off nearly 1,000 employees, around 6% of its global workforce, amid rising costs, slowing user engagement and growing competition in the streaming industry.
Education News
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has launched its ‘Greater Than Us’ campaign to raise $1 billion by March 2029 and announced a Rs 180-crore Gautam School of Innovation & Entrepreneurship (G-SINE) at its Noida campus.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is converting its toll-free number 1800 180 47 47 into an AI-enabled helpline to answer students’ exam-related queries in multiple languages. The number was also used by the Nandan Nilekani-led High Power Task Force (HPTF) to seek suggestions on examination reforms.