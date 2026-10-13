Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 14, 2026: MDR on UPI payments to be imposed after Diwali

3 min readNew DelhiOct 13, 2026 04:44 PM IST
School Assembly News Headlines for Today, October 14, 2026: Key highlights include Delhi Police detaining CJP leaders for entering Jantar Mantar; Saudi civil aviation extending the closure of King Khalid International Airport after the Houthis attack; Shafali Verma and Shubman Gill being named as ICC Women’s and Men’s Players of the Month; MDR on UPI transactions above Rs 2000 to be implemented after Diwali; IIM Lucknow securing more than 600 summer internship offers and more.
National News
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, along with other party volunteers, have been detained by Delhi Police for entering the Jantar Mantar protest site just a day after it was denotified as a designated protest site following recommendations from a committee formed by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
In Tamil Nadu, around 600 contract workers of Government Rajaji Hospital Madurai carried out a two-day demonstration demanding higher wages, shorter working hours, weekly holidays and permanent jobs. Their 10 demands also included timely salary payments and clarity on PF and ESI benefits.
World News