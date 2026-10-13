Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 14, 2026: MDR on UPI payments to be imposed after Diwali

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, along with other party volunteers, have been detained by Delhi Police for entering the Jantar Mantar protest site just a day after it was denotified as a designated protest site following recommendations from a committee formed by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In Tamil Nadu, around 600 contract workers of Government Rajaji Hospital Madurai carried out a two-day demonstration demanding higher wages, shorter working hours, weekly holidays and permanent jobs. Their 10 demands also included timely salary payments and clarity on PF and ESI benefits.

The Saudi civil aviation authority has extended the closure of its second-busiest airport after Jeddah, King Khalid International. A notice to pilots mentioned that the airport will remain closed till October 17 up to 9 pm.

The United States (US) President Donald Trump said he does not believe China or Russia is helping Iran, arguing that both countries have “too much to lose” by supporting Tehran.

Sports News

Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen will face opening-round challenges today at the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament, with Sindhu set to compete with Germany’s Yvonne Li and Sen taking on World championships medallist Chou Tien-chen of Chinese Taipei.

Indian cricketers Shafali Verma and Shubman Gill have been named as the ICC Women’s and Men’s Players of the Month for September 2026. This is the fifth such ICC award for Gill and second for Verma.

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Business News

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced that the proposed Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on person-to-merchant payments above Rs 2000 will only come into force immediately after Diwali 2026. The revised effective date will be announced separately, the authority said.

Global smartphone shipments has decreased 20% year-on-year in third quarter of 2026 due to memory chip shortages and rising costs, preliminary estimates from Counterpoint Research suggested. Samsung led the market with a 23% share, followed by Apple at 22%.