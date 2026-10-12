Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 13, 2026: Nobel Prize winners in Economics announced; Jantar Mantar denotified as designated protest site

National News

In a recent turn of events, Delhi Police has removed Jantar Mantar from the list of designated protest sites and named Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi as alternative venues for demonstrations amid the ongoing CJP protest. The decision follows recommendations by a committee constituted by the Union Home Ministry.

The Kerala Assembly has passed a resolution seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The assembly also demanded that the panel selecting the election commissioners include the Prime Minister, the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and the Chief Justice of India. Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads. World News Robert E. Hall and Michael Woodford have been awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Economics for their work on the “microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilisation”.

Around 60% of scheduled flights at Riyadh airport in Saudi Arabia are likely to be cancelled following attacks by Houthi forces that killed more than a dozen people over the weekend. Sports News The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) India has named India batter Smriti Mandhana as its celebrity advocate. Mandhana has also been handed over the India captaincy after Harmanpreet Kaur stepped down as the captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team. Business News The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project has completed the installation of all 14 portal beams over the Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani railway line in Vadodara, Gujarat, clearing a major obstruction in constructing the elevated track. Story continues below this ad SpaceX owner Elon Musk has promised affordable Starlink satellite internet services across India to compete with Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio. His commitment comes ahead of Jio’s planned IPO, targeting a valuation of $106 billion. Both companies’ satellite internet services are awaiting their final security clearances to launch in India.