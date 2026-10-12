Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 13, 2026: Nobel Prize winners in Economics announced; Jantar Mantar denotified as designated protest site

Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 13, 2026: Following recommendations received from a committee formed by the Union Home Ministry, Delhi Police has removed Jantar Mantar as the designated protest site. Robert E. Hall and Michael Woodford have won Nobel Prize in Economics.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiOct 12, 2026 04:32 PM IST
Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 13, 2026Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 13, 2026
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School Assembly News Headlines for Today, October 13, 2026: Key highlights include Delhi Police removing Jantar Mantar from the list of designated protest sites, Robert E. Hall and Michael Woodford winning the 2026 Nobel Prize in Economics, UNICEF India naming Smriti Mandhana as its celebrity advocate, Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project achieving a major milestone, and IIT Bombay inviting applications for 30 ad hoc counsellor positions and more.

National News

In a recent turn of events, Delhi Police has removed Jantar Mantar from the list of designated protest sites and named Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi as alternative venues for demonstrations amid the ongoing CJP protest. The decision follows recommendations by a committee constituted by the Union Home Ministry.

The Kerala Assembly has passed a resolution seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The assembly also demanded that the panel selecting the election commissioners include the Prime Minister, the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and the Chief Justice of India.

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World News

Robert E. Hall and Michael Woodford have been awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Economics for their work on the “microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilisation”.

Around 60% of scheduled flights at Riyadh airport in Saudi Arabia are likely to be cancelled following attacks by Houthi forces that killed more than a dozen people over the weekend.

Sports News

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) India has named India batter Smriti Mandhana as its celebrity advocate. Mandhana has also been handed over the India captaincy after Harmanpreet Kaur stepped down as the captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team.

Business News

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project has completed the installation of all 14 portal beams over the Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani railway line in Vadodara, Gujarat, clearing a major obstruction in constructing the elevated track.

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SpaceX owner Elon Musk has promised affordable Starlink satellite internet services across India to compete with Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio. His commitment comes ahead of Jio’s planned IPO, targeting a valuation of $106 billion. Both companies’ satellite internet services are awaiting their final security clearances to launch in India.

Education News

The Student Wellness Centre (SWC) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has invited applications for 30 ad hoc counsellor positions, including 26 student counsellors and four senior counsellors following the alleged death by suicide of second-year BTech student Sahil Wakode.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has launched an MBA programme in Family Business, designed for business owners and the next generation of family enterprise leaders. The first batch is scheduled to begin in July 2027.

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