Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 12, 2026: SC directs centre to ensure transport facilities; rejects protester detentions

3 min readNew DelhiOct 11, 2026 05:39 PM IST
School Assembly News Headlines for Today, October 12, 2026: Key highlights include the SC directing government authorities to remove restrictions on transport facilities, Houthi forces attacking Riyadh for the third time in a week, India competing with West Indies in the third T20I at Indore’s Holkar Cricket Stadium tonight, PM Modi inaugurating five redeveloped railway stations in Tamil Nadu, a Telangana-based transgender doctor earning a PG degree in medicine and more.
National News
In a major development, the Supreme Court has directed authorities to ensure the regular functioning of transport facilities and internet services amid protests called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. It further directed that peaceful and unarmed protesters must not be detained except in accordance with the law.
India has dismissed the United Nations Human Rights Office’s concerns over mass detentions during protests in Delhi, calling its remarks “unwarranted” and “unacceptable interference ” in the country’s internal affairs. The UN body had urged authorities to respect the right to peaceful assembly and release anyone arbitrarily detained.
World News
The third attack of Iran-backed Houthi on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia within a week has killed at least 12 people and injured over 300. The United States (US) President Donald Trump said Washington might consider joining Saudi strikes against the group.
In Nepal, flash floods, suspected to be triggered by a landslide above Siuribas, has swept away dozens of houses along Budhi Gandaki River in Gorkha district. Authorities have asked riverside residents to evacuate to higher ground. No deaths or injuries have been claimed so far.
Sports News
Ahead of India’s tour in October and November this year, New Zealand Cricket has released a limited-edition ‘Kotahitanga’ ODI jersey to mark 100 years of sporting ties between India and New Zealand.
Indian cricket team led by Shreyas Iyer will compete with the West Indies in the third T20I at Indore’s Holkar Cricket Stadium tonight, with the five-match series score at 1-1. India has won the opening match by eight wickets, while the West Indies bounced back by chasing 250 runs in the second game.
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Business News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated five redeveloped railway stations in Tamil Nadu, namely Ambasamudram, Palani, Namakkal, Paramakkudi and Vellore Cantonment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), taking the total number of upgraded stations in the state to 26. These railway projects, with a budget of Rs 750 crore, is aimed at improve passenger facilities and increase the capacity of the rail network in the state.