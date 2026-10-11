Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 12, 2026: SC directs centre to ensure transport facilities; rejects protester detentions

National News

In a major development, the Supreme Court has directed authorities to ensure the regular functioning of transport facilities and internet services amid protests called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. It further directed that peaceful and unarmed protesters must not be detained except in accordance with the law.

India has dismissed the United Nations Human Rights Office’s concerns over mass detentions during protests in Delhi, calling its remarks “unwarranted” and “unacceptable interference ” in the country’s internal affairs. The UN body had urged authorities to respect the right to peaceful assembly and release anyone arbitrarily detained. Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads. World News The third attack of Iran-backed Houthi on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia within a week has killed at least 12 people and injured over 300. The United States (US) President Donald Trump said Washington might consider joining Saudi strikes against the group.