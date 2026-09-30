Today News Headlines for School Assembly, October 1, 2026: ECI removes Form 6 changes from finalised states, India bags 60 medals at Asian Games

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has removed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) declaration added to the statutory voter enrolment form, Form 6, that the two Election Commissioners, namely Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, had called ‘illegal’, from finalised states.

A Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant, identified as Mohammad Asif alias Hashim Moosa, has been neutralised in an overnight encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir ’s Budgam.

World News

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has warned the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of “highly dangerous consequences” following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent visit. Dismissing Iran’s claim, a senior Saudi official has denied reports of any meeting with Israel.

The United States (US) forces announced that it has withdrawn all American troops from Iraq, terminating its 12-year mission to fight the Islamic State group. The last troop left an air base in northern Iraq under a deal signed between Baghdad and Washington.

Sports News

Indian archers have bagged three gold medals in the men’s, women’s and mixed compound team events at the 2026 Asian Games. The women’s team comprising Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep and Chikitha Thaniparthi routed China with a score of 238-234.

In mixed compound, Chikitha Thaniparthi and Sahil Jadhav defeated South Korea in a shoot-off in the final.

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Shooter Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai also won clinched a gold medal in mixed trap.

India, on the day 12 of the Asian Games 2026, sits on the seventh position in the table with a total of 60 medals, including 10 gold, 21 silver and 29 bronze.

Business News

Apple has launched its payment service, Apple Pay in India, allowing users to make contactless payments on iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. Initially, the service supports Axis Bank Visa and Mastercard credit cards, with Mac support coming soon.

The price of gold in India, as of September 30, is reported to be at Rs 14,957 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,710 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,218 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.