Today News Headlines for School Assembly, November 6, 2026: EC announces electoral roll revision in 4 states, 2 UTs

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, November 6, 2026: Key highlights include EC announcing Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls in four states and two UTs, Israeli President Isaac Herzog consulting with party leaders to decide who will form the next government, India taking a 3-0 lead over Pakistan at half-time in their opening match of the SAFF Championship 2026, Indian Railways operating 106 special trains ahead of Diwali 2026, ICAI declaring the CA Foundation September 2026 result on November 6 and more.
National News
1. The Election Commission (EC) has announced Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls in four states and two Union Territories (UTs), namely Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Odisha, Sikkim, Chandigarh, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu. The revision will start this month, with the final rolls scheduled to be published on January 21, 2027.
2. Kerala-born Indian-American politician Nithya V Raman has made history by becoming the first South Asian mayor of Los Angeles, defeating Karen Bass. Raman, 45, has previously served as a Los Angeles City Council member.
World News
1. In Israel’s 2026 elections, President Isaac Herzog has started consultations with party leaders to decide who will form the next government. The country’s Central Election Committee has officially certified the October 27 general election results and submitted them to the President. No bloc has secured the 61 seats required for a majority yet.
2. An Aer Lingus Airbus A320 flight from Dublin to Rome was diverted to France’s Évreux airbase following a bomb threat. The aircraft carrying 151 passengers and six crew members landed safely, while French bomb disposal teams began inspecting the plane.
Sports News
1. India has taken a 3-0 lead over Pakistan at half-time in their opening match of the SAFF Championship 2026 in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Suhail Ahmad Bhat scored twice, while Manglenthang Kipgen scored the third goal.
2. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have completed a four-player trade ahead of IPL 2027, with Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards joining CSK, while Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis move to SRH.
Story continues below this ad
Business News
1. Indian Railways is operating 106 special trains, including Vande Bharat Express, to handle the passenger rush during the festive season, connecting major stations across Bihar, including Patna, Patliputra, Danapur, Gaya, Sheikhpura, Muzaffarpur, Barauni, Purnia Court, Saharsa, Darbhanga, Bhagalpur, Raxaul and Madhubani, etc.
2. Crude oil prices have plunged after US midterm elections, with Brent crude falling 8.6% to $94.66 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropping 8.3% to $88.08.
Education News
1. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will likely release the Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation result for September 2026 by the evening of Friday, November 6.
2. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has reiterated his state government’s opposition to NEET and has called for Class 12 or intermediate marks to be the criteria for college admissions.