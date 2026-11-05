Today News Headlines for School Assembly, November 6, 2026: EC announces electoral roll revision in 4 states, 2 UTs

National News

1. The Election Commission (EC) has announced Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls in four states and two Union Territories (UTs), namely Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Odisha, Sikkim, Chandigarh, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu. The revision will start this month, with the final rolls scheduled to be published on January 21, 2027.