Today News Headlines for School Assembly, November 5, 2026: Centre approves 2-year service extension for 75% of Agniveers, India defeats New Zealand by 5 wickets in the first ODI

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, November 5, 2026: Key highlights include the Union Cabinet approving a two-year service extension for 75% of Agniveers, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf saying that the US midterm election results reflected Americans’ rejection of war, India defeating New Zealand in the first ODI match against New Zealand, Karnataka increasing KSRTC bus fares, IIM Indore deferring the CAT 2026 admit card release date and more.
National News
1. The Union Cabinet has approved a two-year service extension for 75% of Agniveers who are not initially absorbed after their four-year tenure, giving them another opportunity to join the Armed Forces as regular soldiers, subject to willingness and selection criteria.
2. The Centre has extended the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) Phase-II until March 2028. The extension allows the government to allocate around Rs 7,000 crore for its flagship rural sanitation scheme in the Union Budget 2027-28.
World News
1. Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf said that the results of the United States (US) midterm elections reflected American citizens’ rejection of war. Earlier, US President Donald Trump acknowledged that the Iran war contributed to Republican losses as Democrats seized control of both chambers of Congress.
2. Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms, 56, has become the first Black woman to be elected as the Governor of a US state, after winning Georgia’s gubernatorial election. She has previously worked in former President Joe Biden’s administration as a senior adviser.
Sports News
1. The Indian cricket team has defeated New Zealand, winning the first ODI match against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland. Virat Kohli helped India to chase down the revised target of 143, taking a 1-0 lead after New Zealand bowled out for 185. Anshul Kamboj clinched player of the match award for taking two wickets while conceding only 22 runs in 10 overs.
2. Rohit Sharma fell for a six-ball duck in the opening over off Kyle Jamieson in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand. The wicket marks Sharma’s first ODI in three years since the 2023 ODI World Cup.
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Business News
1. Karnataka has increased KSRTC bus fares by up to Rs 9, while the maximum fare for Bengaluru’s AC Vajra buses has risen from Rs 75 to Rs 90. State Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh defended the fare hike, stating that it was aimed at saving KSRTC and BMTC rather than generating profits, in view of rising diesel prices.
2. Google has expanded voluntary buyout offers to employees in Canada, France, Germany, Japan and Switzerland as Alphabet seeks to curb costs amid heavy AI investments.
Education News
1. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has postponed the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 admit card release to November 6. The hall tickets were earlier scheduled to be released on November 4.
2. The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), Ajmer, has released the subject-wise model question papers for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2027 on the board’s official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.