Today News Headlines for School Assembly, November 4, 2026: PM Modi announces 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity target in next 10-11 years

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, November 4, 2026: Key highlights include Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the 23-km Pune Metro Line 3, the leader of Israel’s main Arab coalition calling Israel’s 2026 election a “historic opportunity” to remove Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. receiving his maiden call-up to Portugal’s Under-17 national team, PM Modi announcing to add 500 GW of new non-fossil fuel capacity over the next 10-11 years, CBSE opening the List of Candidates (LOC) correction window and more.
National News
1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the 23-km Pune Metro Line 3 (Pink Line) through video conferencing and laid the foundation stone for four new metro corridors in the city. The metro line has been built at a cost of over Rs 8,300 crore.
2. Delhi ACP Manasvi Vashishtha has been suspended a day after joining a protest outside Delhi Police Headquarters over the transfer of two officers following a scuffle with lawyers at Shahdara police station on October 23.
World News
1. Yousef Jabareen, the leader of Israel’s main Arab coalition, has called Israel’s 2026 election a “historic opportunity” to change the country’s political direction and remove Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as his party secured 19 seats in the Knesset.
2. The United States (US) has carried out fresh strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island near the Strait of Hormuz, even as US President Donald Trump signalled progress in negotiations with Tehran.