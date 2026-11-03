Today News Headlines for School Assembly, November 4, 2026: PM Modi announces 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity target in next 10-11 years

Today News Headlines for School Assembly, November 4, 2026: PM Modi has inaugurated the 23-km Pune Metro Line 3 (Pink Line) worth over Rs 8,300 crore. Australia’s Glenn Maxwell has reportedly retired from international cricket.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiNov 3, 2026 05:05 PM IST
Today News Headlines for School Assembly, November 4, 2026Today News Headlines for School Assembly, November 4, 2026
Make us preferred source on Google

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, November 4, 2026: Key highlights include Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the 23-km Pune Metro Line 3, the leader of Israel’s main Arab coalition calling Israel’s 2026 election a “historic opportunity” to remove Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. receiving his maiden call-up to Portugal’s Under-17 national team, PM Modi announcing to add 500 GW of new non-fossil fuel capacity over the next 10-11 years, CBSE opening the List of Candidates (LOC) correction window and more.

National News

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the 23-km Pune Metro Line 3 (Pink Line) through video conferencing and laid the foundation stone for four new metro corridors in the city. The metro line has been built at a cost of over Rs 8,300 crore.

2. Delhi ACP Manasvi Vashishtha has been suspended a day after joining a protest outside Delhi Police Headquarters over the transfer of two officers following a scuffle with lawyers at Shahdara police station on October 23.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

World News

1. Yousef Jabareen, the leader of Israel’s main Arab coalition, has called Israel’s 2026 election a “historic opportunity” to change the country’s political direction and remove Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as his party secured 19 seats in the Knesset.

2. The United States (US) has carried out fresh strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island near the Strait of Hormuz, even as US President Donald Trump signalled progress in negotiations with Tehran.

Sports News

1. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., the 16-year-old son of football star Cristiano Ronaldo, has received his maiden call-up to Portugal’s Under-17 national team for the European Championship qualifiers. He has previously represented the national side in the U-15 and U-16 levels.

2. Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has announced his retirement from international cricket, according to a media report. He is a  two-time Cricket World Cup winner and has played seven Tests (scoring 339 runs), 149 One-Day Internationals and 130 T20Is.

Story continues below this ad

Business News

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that India aims to add 500 gigawatts (GW) of new non-fossil fuel capacity over the next 10-11 years, while the country has already achieved 308 GW of installed non-fossil capacity.

2. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has called for an amicable and early resolution of the ongoing dispute between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons, describing the Tata Group as a “critical component of the Indian economy.”

Education News

1. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has activated the List of Candidates (LOC) correction window for the 2026-27 academic session for Classes 10 and 12, providing affiliated school authorities a chance to make any required changes in the submitted details of students.

2. Keralam state government has announced that it will set up 300 centres to promote scientific temper among 15 lakh young people and launch a mobile app enabling students to anonymously report ragging and other campus-related issues.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments