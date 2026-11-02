Today News Headlines for School Assembly, November 3, 2026: Kimi Antonelli becomes the youngest Formula 1 World Champion

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, November 3, 2026: Key highlights include Actor Imran Khan apologising before the Bombay High Court for joining the Mumbai protests, Donald Trump saying that the ongoing conflict with Iran could end soon, Italian Kimi Antonelli becoming the youngest ever Formula 1 world champion, the Ministry of Defence signing Rs 53,866.50 crore deal for Indian Navy ships, and more.
National News
1. Actor Imran Khan has apologised before the Bombay High Court for joining the protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
2. Indian Railways has cancelled nine trains as a precautionary measure amid Cyclone Murasu’s approach towards the Andhra Pradesh coast.
World News
1. United States (US) President Donald Trump has said that the ongoing conflict with Iran could end soon, either through a diplomatic deal or fresh military action, warning that the US have to give Tehran “the hammer.”
2. Israel’s 2026 election has resulted in a hung parliament as no party has succeeded to gather 61-seat majority in the 120-seat Knesset. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc has secured 53 seats while the Gadi Eisenkot-led opposition has won 48 seats in the 120-member Knesset.
Sports News
1. Italian Kimi Antonelli has finished at third place at the Mexican Grand Prix, becoming the youngest ever Formula 1 world champion. The Mercedes driver is also the first Italian to clinch the title since 1953.
2. Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen has defeated Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie 21-17, 21-10 to win the men’s singles title at the Hylo Open 2026 in Germany.
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Business News
1. The Ministry of Defence has signed contracts worth Rs 53,866.50 crore with Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE) and Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) to acquire eight next-generation war ships for the Indian Navy.
2. Torrent Power’s proposed 3,000-MW pumped storage hydropower project with a budget of Rs 13,505 crore in Karjat, Maharashtra, will require 377 hectares along the Sahyadri range in Raigad district and the cutting of over 32,000 trees in the Western Ghats, raising environmental concerns.
Education News
1. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the application correction window for the UGC NET December 2026 session. Candidates will be able to make changes in their form till November 4.
2. The Gujarat government has made mental health support mandatory for students of Classes 9 to 12 in GSHSEB-affiliated schools, introducing School Wellness Teams, peer-support systems and counselling services.