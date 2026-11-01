Today News Headlines for School Assembly, November 2, 2026: Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit takes over as IAF chief

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, November 2, 2026: Key highlights include Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit taking charge as the 29th Chief of the Air Staff, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warning of an immediate military response without “geographical limits” in case of fresh attacks, Lakshya Sen playing the Hylo Open 2026 men’s singles final, 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder prices rising to Rs 2,820, ICAI announcing CA Foundation September 2o26 result date and more.
National News
1. Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit takes charge as the 29th Chief of the Air Staff. With over 3,500 flying hours across 20 aircraft types, Dixit is a recipient of the Vayu Sena Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Param Vishisht Seva Medal.
2. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully launched its GSLV-F18 rocket carrying the next-generation NVS-03, the fourth operational satellite into the NavIC constellation, restoring the minimum configuration needed for location data.
World News
1. Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has warned that any fresh attack on the country will trigger an immediate military response without “geographical limits”. He has also ordered the armed forces to update the list of potential US and Israeli targets amid fears of renewed conflict with the United States and Israel.
2. The United States (US) midterm elections are scheduled for November 3, with voters deciding control of the House of Representatives and Senate for the final two years of Donald Trump’s term.
Sports News
1. India’s Lakshya Sen has entered into the Hylo Open 2026 men’s singles final after defeating France’s Toma Junior Popov by a score of 21-17, 21-13 in the semifinals at Saarbrucken, Germany.
2. India aims to finish the T20I series against New Zealand on a winning note today in the fifth match at Seddon Park, Hamilton. Having won the first three games, India will look to clinch one more win after an 81-run defeat in the fourth T20I.
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Business News
1. Commercial LPG cylinder prices have increased by Rs 10 from November 1, taking the price of a 19-kg cylinder to Rs 2,820, while the rates for a domestic LPG remain unchanged ahead of upcoming festivals.
2. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced that the Centre has approved the Delhi-Guwahati bullet train corridor as part of India’s North bullet train corridor, connecting Delhi to Guwahati via Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Patna and Siliguri.
Education News
1. The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) conducted the state Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 offline amid tight security arrangements at 986 exam centres.
2. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that the scorecards for the Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation September 2026 session exams will likely be declared by the evening of November 6.