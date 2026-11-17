Sports News

Business News

1. India’s first commercial-scale sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) plant at Indian Oil Corporation’s Panipat refinery is ready to begin production after receiving all necessary approvals. The 30,000-tonne unit uses used cooking oil and can meet nearly the entire SAF requirement for India’s proposed 2027 blending target.

2. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the first pre-Budget meeting with economists, where the issue of Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax on equities remained a keenly debated subject.

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Education News

1. Kashmir authorities have changed the school timings across the valley in view of the cold weather conditions. According to the revised schedule, classes from nursery to 8th standard will run from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm, while classes 9 to 12 shall conclude by 3:30 pm.

2. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has secured the 194th position globally, emerging as India’s top-ranked institution in the QS World University Sustainability Rankings 2027, followed by IIT Kharagpur (224) and Delhi University (237).