School Assembly News Headlines for Today, November 18, 2026: Key highlights include Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposing free e-visas for tourists from ASEAN countries, Iran’s IRGC claiming responsibility for a drone strike that targeted a US military radar system, MS Dhoni retiring from the IPL, India’s first commercial-scale SAF plant at Indian Oil Corporation’s Panipat refinery ready for production, IIT Delhi securing 194th position globally in the QS World University Sustainability Rankings 2027 and more.
National News
1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proposed free e-visas for tourists from ASEAN countries and a long-term maritime cooperation plan to strengthen India-ASEAN ties at the summit in Manila.
2. Maharashtra has ranked 32nd among 36 states and Union Territories in the national HPV vaccination campaign report, with just 86,855 girls vaccinated against cervical cancer, covering only 9 per cent of the state’s target of 9.84 lakh 14-year-olds.