Today News Headlines for School Assembly, November 17, 2026: Russia, US and China to hold trilateral summit, Jay Shah reelected ICC chair

1. Indian Railways has finished the construction of three new platforms at Ahmedabad railway station to allow regular trains to operate below the under-construction bullet train station.

2. Iran has refused for United Nations (UN) nuclear inspection of its damaged nuclear facilities until the Middle East war ends permanently and the US meets Tehran’s conditions, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said.

1. China has given confirmation on its President Xi Jinping, United States (US) President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin holding their first trilateral summit on November 19 in Shenzhen.

3. Maharashtra halts Adani’s Tarali hydropower project over missing wildlife clearance , raising questions about the sharp reduction in its declared project cost.

2. An Express investigation reveals how contractor failures and financial troubles have delayed the Mumbai -Goa highway, pushing project costs up by nearly Rs 2,000 crore.

Sports News

1. The International Cricket Council (ICC) board has elected former BCCI secretary Jay Shah as its chairman for a second term, following a proposal by its directors during the board meetings in Bali. ICC announced that the decision to elect Shah was unopposed.

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2. Madhya Pradesh captain Rajat Patidar smashed 135 off 48 balls, including 13 sixes and eight fours, against Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His century came days after he turned down the call-up to the India A side, that will compete in the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Qatar.

Business News

1. Indian stock markets closed on a higher side, with the Sensex gaining 512.34 points to 82,104.79 and the Nifty rising 146.80 points to 25,291.10. The rupee also increased by 27 paise, closing provisionally at 93.92 against the US dollar.

2. United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan rocket, a joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin, failed nearly 10 minutes after liftoff from Florida, resulting in the loss of all 40 Amazon Leo internet satellites onboard.

Education News

1. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, in collaboration with the West Bengal government, will organise a two-day workshop on November 17 and 18 to frame strategies for implementing the Solid Waste Management Rules.

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2. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will host an open house session in 2027, from January 2 to 4, allowing students, teachers and members of the public to explore its research laboratories, innovation centres and student-led technology projects.