Today News Headlines for School Assembly, November 16, 2026: India beat New Zealand by 22 runs in Mount Maunganui

Today News Headlines for School Assembly, November 16, 2026: India has registered its first ODI victory in seven years in New Zealand by defeating them in the fifth ODI match. Indian Railways has approved a weekly train connecting Nepal’s Janakpur Dham with Ayodhya Cantt.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiNov 15, 2026 05:35 PM IST
Today News Headlines for School Assembly, November 16, 2026Today News Headlines for School Assembly, November 16, 2026
AI Narration

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, November 16, 2026: Key highlights include the ECI informing the Supreme Court that left-behind voters during the ongoing SIR process can now submit forms, SpaceX catching its Starship spacecraft mid-air, India defeating New Zealand in the fifth ODI match by 22 runs, East Central Railway (ECR) announcing the availability of over 47,000 berths and seats in Chhath Puja special trains, and more.

National News

1. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has informed the Supreme Court that voters excluded from draft electoral rolls during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) due to failure to submit enumeration forms can now submit forms from their current ordinary residence.

2. The Ministry of Railways has approved a weekly train covering a distance of 604 km while connecting Nepal’s Janakpur Dham with Ayodhya Cantt. The train will stop at 10 railway stations, namely Jaynagar, Madhubani, Shisho, Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Mankapur and Ayodhya Dham

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World News

1. Elon Musk’s SpaceX has successfully caught its Starship spacecraft mid-air using the launch tower’s mechanical arms, popularly known as ‘chopstick arms’, positioned above Launch Pad 2. In its 22-hour mission, Starship completed 14 orbits around Earth and released 26 Starlink internet network satellites.

2. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has urged the Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot to form a national unity government, citing Iran’s threat. Eisenkot dismissed Netanyahu’s call, calling it “another spin”.

Sports News

1. India has clinched its first ODI victory in seven years in New Zealand, routing the hosts by 22 runs in the fifth ODI match at Mount Maunganui.

2. Portugal suffered a 4-1 home defeat against Denmark in the UEFA Nations League, marking a disappointing start after Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement on social media last week.

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Business News

1. The East Central Railway (ECR) has announced that over 47,000 berths and seats are available in Chhath Puja special trains departing from various stations in Bihar between November 16 and 30. Passengers can book these tickets for their return journeys after Chhath Puja.

2. Italy has fined Meta €805 million (around $887 million) for accessing Android users’ photos and videos through Facebook without their informed consent, according to its data protection agency. The authority has given the company 60 days to disable the feature by default and seek users’ separate consent.

Education News

1. Addressing the platinum jubilee celebrations of IIT Kharagpur and an alumni meet at the IIT Alumni Centre in Bengaluru, the Karnataka Governor Sudha Yadav said that it is the responsibility of every IIT alumnus to give back to society and the nation by sharing the knowledge and experience gained through opportunities.

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