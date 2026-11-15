Today News Headlines for School Assembly, November 16, 2026: India beat New Zealand by 22 runs in Mount Maunganui

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, November 16, 2026: Key highlights include the ECI informing the Supreme Court that left-behind voters during the ongoing SIR process can now submit forms, SpaceX catching its Starship spacecraft mid-air, India defeating New Zealand in the fifth ODI match by 22 runs, East Central Railway (ECR) announcing the availability of over 47,000 berths and seats in Chhath Puja special trains, and more.
National News
1. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has informed the Supreme Court that voters excluded from draft electoral rolls during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) due to failure to submit enumeration forms can now submit forms from their current ordinary residence.
2. The Ministry of Railways has approved a weekly train covering a distance of 604 km while connecting Nepal’s Janakpur Dham with Ayodhya Cantt. The train will stop at 10 railway stations, namely Jaynagar, Madhubani, Shisho, Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Mankapur and Ayodhya Dham
World News
1. Elon Musk’s SpaceX has successfully caught its Starship spacecraft mid-air using the launch tower’s mechanical arms, popularly known as ‘chopstick arms’, positioned above Launch Pad 2. In its 22-hour mission, Starship completed 14 orbits around Earth and released 26 Starlink internet network satellites.
2. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has urged the Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot to form a national unity government, citing Iran’s threat. Eisenkot dismissed Netanyahu’s call, calling it “another spin”.