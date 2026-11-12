Today News Headlines for School Assembly, November 13, 2026: CAQM directs assessment of stubble burning sites in Punjab

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, November 13, 2026: Key highlights include CAQM directing Punjab district authorities to assess stubble-burning sites, Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng claiming that her visa was cancelled by MEA, New Zealand defeating India by 5-0 in the first of two FIFA international friendlies, Noel Tata stepping down as chairman of Tata Investment Corporation, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announcing plans to scrap separate intermediate colleges, and more.
National News
1. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed Punjab district authorities to assess and verify stubble-burning sites following a recent rise in incidents. The directive was issued during a high-level review meeting.
2. Two missing Special Police Officers (SPOs) were found shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, with their weapons missing. The incident comes after three CRPF personnel were injured in a suspected terrorist attack on a security checkpoint in the Kulgam region of Jammu and Kashmir.
World News
1. Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng, invited to the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad as a panellist on media and press freedom, claimed on X that her visa had been cancelled. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has not immediately responded to her claims.
2. Saudi air defences intercepted three cruise missiles launched by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis towards the Riyadh region.
Sports News
1. New Zealand defeated the Indian men’s football team by 5-0 in the first of two FIFA international friendlies. Bijoy Varghese scored an own goal in the 5th minute, while Jesse Randall netted twice in the 34th and 43rd minutes. Chris Wood (57th) and Lachlan Bayliss (74th) added two more goals to New Zealand’s win.
2. India’s Kidambi Srikanth defeated World No 5 Kodai Naraoka 21-15, 11-21, 21-18 in a 60-minute match at the Kumamoto Masters 2026.
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Business News
1. Noel Tata has stepped down as chairman of Tata Investment Corporation and five other Tata Group companies on turning 70, following the group’s retirement policy for non-executive directors. He will continue as chairman of Tata Trusts and a nominee director on Tata Sons’ board.
2. Indian Railways has introduced its first Amrit Bharat Express 3.0 with AC and non-AC coaches on the New Delhi–Patna route to manage the Chhath Puja rush. The 22-coach special train, which departed on November 11, features improved suspension, modern toilets, mobile charging points, and push-pull technology.
Education News
1. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced plans to scrap separate intermediate colleges and bring Classes 11 and 12 under the regular school education system from the academic year 2027-28.
2. Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan announced plans to establish a dedicated Nursing University in the state. The government will also increase nursing seats by 50%, while ensuring that the quality of education is maintained.