School Assembly News Headlines for Today, November 12, 2026: Key highlights include Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan meeting Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian saying that he would raise concerns over the environmental damage caused by the US and Israel, MI swapping Hardik Pandya with Arshdeep Singh, the Centre banning the export of lithium-ion battery black mass, 69% of UK business schools reporting a decline in international student enrolments, and more.
National News
1. Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan met Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to discuss avenues for cooperation between the two states and also announced that both of them would jointly urge the Centre to restore the 0.5% borrowing limit linked to power sector reforms.
2. Two Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel have been injured in a suspected terror attack in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir. According to officials, suspected terrorists targeted a checkpoint at the Mirbazar area in the region.
World News
1. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said he would raise concerns over the environmental damage caused by US and Israeli military actions at the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya.
2. Nine members of the Kennedy family have asked a United States (US) judge to restrict President Donald Trump’s proposed 250-foot memorial arch near Arlington National Cemetery. They argued that the structure would cast a shadow over their relatives’ gravesites and subsequently alter the experience of visiting the cemetery.
Sports News
1. Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 retention deadline, Mumbai Indians (MI) have traded their former captain Hardik Pandya to Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs 18 crore, swapping him with former PBKS bowler Arshdeep Singh.
2. Vaishali Rameshbabu began her Total Chess pilot campaign with a blitz victory over Hans Niemann, followed by a win against Wesley So. She also drew against Jan-Krzysztof Duda, Richard Rapport, Anish Giri and Bibisara Assaubayeva, finishing 17th among 24 players.
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Business News
1. The Centre has banned the export of lithium-ion battery black mass, a recycled material containing critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt and nickel, with immediate effect, to strengthen the domestic ecosystem for battery recycling and refining.
2. The Central Government has extended the tenure of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for medical device manufacturers by eight years and eased sales and investment requirements. The move comes even as nearly 80% of the scheme’s Rs 3,420 crore outlay remains unutilised.
Education News
1. Nearly 69% of UK business schools have reported a decline in international student enrolments for the 2026-27 academic year, almost double the 35% recorded last year, according to a Chartered Association of Business Schools (Chartered ABS) Annual Membership Survey 2026.
2. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Pravartak has launched free-of-cost live training programmes in online mode for school students and educators. These programmes are scheduled to be delivered in monthly cohorts from November 2026 to January 2027.