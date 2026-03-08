Today News Headlines for School Assembly, March 9, 2026: T20 World Cup 2026 Final between Ind Vs NZ

Here are the top School Assembly News Headlines for March 9: Today’s morning assembly news roundup brings you the latest highlights from national, international, business, sports, and education fronts to keep students updated and aware. India gears up for a blockbuster T20 World Cup final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad, while Lakshya Sen shines at the All England Open. National updates spotlight PMJAY’s OOPE burden and safe evacuations from the Gulf. Business, world, and education news capture global conflicts, freight expansion in Mizoram, and ICAI’s latest exam results.

Co-hosts and defending champions India face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. India has made it to the final after just one stumble, against South Africa in the Super 8, which required them to fight for survival in the remaining games, including against the West Indies.

Lakshya Sen delivered a valiant performance in the men’s singles semifinal of the All England Open 2026, overcoming Canada’s Victor Lai in a hard-fought three-game battle that lasted one hour and 37 minutes.

National News

Patients accessing private facilities under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) had to incur, on average, Rs 53,965 Out-of-Pocket Expenditure (OOPE) per hospitalisation on medicine, transport and diagnostics services, reveals an evaluation study commissioned by the NITI Aayog.

The Ministry of External Affairs shared that more than 52,000 Indians have been safely brought back from the Gulf region to India between March 1 and 7.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has urged top Maoist leader Muppala Laxmana Rao alias Ganapathi to surrender, saying that “not with bullet, you can work miracles with ballot”.

Business News

The government is in talks with the United States on political risk insurance and guarantees that President Donald Trump promised to merchant vessels, particularly energy cargoes, transiting the Strait of Hormuz, where vessel traffic has come to a standstill amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Nearly seven months after the first train chugged into Aizawl, Railways has transported its maiden foodgrain consignment to the Mizoram capital — in a push for freight-loading in northeastern parts of the country.

World News

As the conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran entered its second week, fighting intensified with fresh airstrikes and competing claims from both sides. Iran’s top security official, Ali Larijani, said a “number” of American soldiers have been captured since the war began, a claim rejected by the United States Central Command.

Hundreds of passengers remain stranded across the Middle East amid the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, which has disrupted travel across parts of the Gulf region. Authorities and airlines are now making efforts to bring affected nationals back home.

Education News

The Delhi government will start the admission process for 12 government and government-aided special schools for the current academic session. Online registration will begin on March 9 and will remain open until March 17.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the CA Foundation and Intermediate January 2026 results. This year, Kanhiya Lal secured the top position in the Intermediate CA examination, and in the Foundation examination, Logapriya PP from Madurai achieved an all-India rank of one.