Today News Headlines for School Assembly, March 12, 2026: IPL schedule announced, LNG supplies to hit India

Today’s News Headlines for School Assembly, March 12, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on March 12. From the Supreme Court act on NCERT, South Block prepares for museum conversion, and Rajasthan excavations reveal history. Globally, the Israel–Iran conflict sparked an energy crisis. India celebrated IPL 2026’s opener and a T20 World Cup win. Reliance invested in a US refinery, while education gained new medical seats. Here is what you can say in the morning assembly.

With NCERT placing responsibility for the chapter on “corruption in the judiciary” in its Class 8 textbook on the Textbook Development Team (TDT) headed by Professor Michel Danino, the Supreme Court, on Wednesday, directed the Centre, states, Union Territories, and universities to immediately dissociate from them.

One of the final major steps before work begins on retrofitting South Block to convert it into the new National Museum is the relocation of the Defence Ministry from the heritage building in New Delhi, a process likely to begin soon.

Archaeological excavations at Ridh Ka Tila (Raida), near Tyonda village in Khetri tehsil of Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, are offering fresh insights into the ancient history of the Shekhawati region. The excavation, being carried out by the Rajasthan State Department of Archaeology and Museums, has unearthed a wide range of antiquities indicating that the site remained an active centre of human habitation and religious activity from ancient times up to the early medieval period of the 10th to 12th century.

International

The Middle East has entered its most perilous chapter yet as a direct conflict between Israel and Iran spiralled into a regional energy war on Wednesday, with the Strait of Hormuz effectively choked and oil infrastructure under fire.

The International Energy Agency has proposed the largest release of oil reserves in its history to bring down crude prices that have soared due to the U.S.-Israel war with Iran, the ⁠Wall ​Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing officials familiar with the matter.

Sports

The first phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 schedule was announced on Wednesday, as defending champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the season opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, March 28.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a whopping Rs. 131 crore prize money for the senior men’s Indian side that clinched the T20 World Cup 2026 title over New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Business

US President Donald Trump has announced a new refinery in Brownsville, Texas, thanking India’s private sector refining giant Reliance Industries (RIL) for its “tremendous investment” in the project.

With LNG supplies to India hit due to an effective halt in shipments through the Strait of Hormuz amid the West Asia conflict, the government has invoked the Essential Commodities Act to divert natural gas to “priority sectors” that are dependent on the fuel.

Education

The Union government has approved 11,682 MBBS seats and 8,967 postgraduate (PG) seats for the academic year 2025–26, while 43 new medical colleges have been established across the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed the Rajya Sabha.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has informed heads of government and aided schools that teachers cannot be granted exemption from higher secondary answer script evaluation duties this year due to a severe shortage of teachers at the secondary and higher secondary levels.