Today News Headlines for School Assembly, July 31, 2026: Over 3 lakh people affected due to Assam flood, CBI files chargesheet in NEET paper leak

Flood-affected students can apply at the official ASSEB portals to get their documents free of cost (Photo: AI Generated)

Today News Headlines for School Assembly, July 31, 2026: Get important National, International, Sports, Business, and Education current affairs updates curated for students, teachers, and morning assemblies. The death toll has increased in the Assam flood, the CBI has filed a chargesheet in the NEET UG paper leak, MCC to release the NEET counselling schedule soon, javelin champion Neeraj Chopra has reached the finals at the CWG 2026, and more.

Here are the top School Assembly News Headlines for July 30.

National News

The flood death toll in Assam has risen to 78, with more than three lakh people affected across several districts. Heavy rainfall is forecast to continue until August 1.