Today News Headlines for School Assembly, July 31, 2026: Over 3 lakh people affected due to Assam flood, CBI files chargesheet in NEET paper leak

Today News Headlines for School Assembly, July 31, 2026: Get important National, International, Sports, Business, and Education current affairs updates curated for students, teachers, and morning assemblies. The death toll has increased in the Assam flood, the CBI has filed a chargesheet in the NEET UG paper leak, MCC to release the NEET counselling schedule soon, javelin champion Neeraj Chopra has reached the finals at the CWG 2026, and more.
Here are the top School Assembly News Headlines for July 30.
National News
The flood death toll in Assam has risen to 78, with more than three lakh people affected across several districts. Heavy rainfall is forecast to continue until August 1.
Odisha is on high alert as the Mahanadi river rises. More than six lakh people have been affected and over 1.65 lakh evacuated.
India’s first Vande Bharat freight train has begun trial runs and reached a top speed of 145 kmph.
The CBI has filed a chargesheet in the NEET paper leak case. Investigators said the question papers for the cancelled exam were codenamed Kailash and Shivalik.
The Press Information Bureau rejected social media reports claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had submitted his resignation, calling the purported letter fake.
World News
The conflict in West Asia remains a major international development, with Iranian strikes reported in Kuwait after the US carried out attacks on targets in Iran.
The United States has declared only its second-ever national blood crisis as hospitals face shortages during the summer trauma season.
FIFA’s plan to sell a stake in the World Cup has triggered questions over the tournament’s commercial future and governance.
Sports News
Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the medal round of the Commonwealth Games javelin competition after producing a throw of 79.61m.
India are currently eighth in the Commonwealth Games medal table with 15 medals — three gold, nine silver and three bronze.
India’s Dilip Gavit won gold and Basil secured silver in the men’s 100m T47 final at the Commonwealth Games.
Hockey India has defended the decision to change the colour of India’s jersey after former player Viren Rasquinha questioned the move from the traditional blue.
Stephen Fleming has been appointed England’s Test head coach, while Joe Root has been named captain.
Business News
Rapido and Uber have been given until September 1 to comply with government requirements, with penalties possible for operators that fail to meet registration and other norms.
Disruptions in the Red Sea could force India to import more Russian crude and other alternative supplies as attacks threaten Saudi shipments through the Bab al-Mandab route.
Education News
NEET UG counselling: MCC is expected to begin NEET UG Counselling 2026 soon. This year’s process will introduce online document verification and one-time physical reporting.
The UGC has approved one-year postgraduate programmes in online and open-distance-learning modes.