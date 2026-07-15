Today News Headlines for School Assembly, July 16, 2026: US launches new attacks on Iran, England face Argentina in Wednesday’s FIFA World Cup semifinal

School Assembly News Headlines for July 16, 2026: Here are the top School Assembly News Headlines for July 16. The US launched daytime airstrikes on Iran targeting defence systems and missile storage facilities. The ICC approved changes to men’s World Cup formats. England and Argentina will meet in the FIFA World Cup semifinal.
National
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which came into force on Wednesday, as a “significant moment” that will deepen economic ties and create new opportunities for people in both countries. Announcing the agreement’s operationalisation, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said it provides zero-duty market access for nearly 99% of India’s exports to the UK, covering almost 100% of the bilateral trade value.
MP’s Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has withdrawn the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development portfolio from Minister of State (Independent Charge) Lakhan Patel and placed the department under his own charge.
World
The US military on Wednesday launched a fresh wave of daytime airstrikes on targets in Iran, marking the first daylight operations in recent days. US Central Command said the strikes targeted coastal defence systems and cruise missile storage facilities on Iran’s strategically located Greater Tunb Island.
A revised US bill backed by Senator Lindsey Graham proposes tariffs of up to 100% on the top five buyers of Russian oil and natural gas, replacing the earlier proposal for a blanket 500% tariff on all buyers of Russian energy. The legislation aims to curb Russia’s oil and gas export revenues.
Sports
The International Cricket Council has approved a major revamp of the men’s ODI and T20 World Cup formats to make every match more competitive and meaningful. The ICC Board also approved a new qualification pathway for the 2028 T20 World Cup and backed a proposed 16-team global tournament for Associate nations.
England and Argentina will face off in the second FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal on July 15 (July 16 in India), with the winner advancing to the final against Spain.
Business
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the second phase of the India Semiconductor Mission with an outlay of Rs 1.27 lakh crore for six years. The scheme will focus on subsidising the semiconductor supply chain, including manufacturers of gases, chemicals and other critical inputs used in chip production.