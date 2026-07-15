Today News Headlines for School Assembly, July 16, 2026: US launches new attacks on Iran, England face Argentina in Wednesday’s FIFA World Cup semifinal

Fans of Argentina display a banner featuring Lionel Messi prior to the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Argentina and Switzerland in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, July 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

School Assembly News Headlines for July 16, 2026: Here are the top School Assembly News Headlines for July 16. The US launched daytime airstrikes on Iran targeting defence systems and missile storage facilities. The ICC approved changes to men’s World Cup formats. England and Argentina will meet in the FIFA World Cup semifinal.

National

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which came into force on Wednesday, as a “significant moment” that will deepen economic ties and create new opportunities for people in both countries. Announcing the agreement’s operationalisation, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said it provides zero-duty market access for nearly 99% of India’s exports to the UK, covering almost 100% of the bilateral trade value.