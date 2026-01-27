Today News Headlines for School Assembly, January 28, 2026: India rejects Pakistan’s remarks on Operation Sindoor, Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup 

Today’s News Headlines for School Assembly, January 28, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on January 28, 2026. India and Russia aim for $100 billion trade by 2030, while India rejects Pakistan’s claims on Operation Sindoor. Draft IT Rules 2026 propose stricter digital content regulation. Globally, Canada seeks stronger ties, Asia reintroduces health checks, and the US raises tariffs. Sports, business, and education updates add momentum.

Quote of the day by

A teacher’s duty is not to teach the child to be successful but to teach them how to be human

National

India and Russia are moving confidently to achieve a target of $100 billion in bilateral trade by 2030, and steps are being taken to expand the trade basket, Ambassador Vinay Kumar said on Monday.

India firmly rejected Pakistan’s account of Operation Sindoor, stating that Islamabad’s remarks were “false and self-serving”.

The Centre is looking at introducing draft rules to address obscenity in online content, The Indian Express has learnt. Besides drawing some red lines — attacks on religions or communities, inciting people, false and suggestive innuendos, among others — the draft IT (Digital Code) Rules, 2026, proposes the classification of all digital content by age suitability.

International

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to visit India in early March as Ottawa looks to rapidly expand trade and reset relations after more than two years of diplomatic strain, officials said.

Airports across parts of Asia have reintroduced Covid-style health checks after an outbreak of the Nipah virus in India, The Independent reported.

US President Donald Trump announced that the United States will raise tariffs on imports from South Korea to 25% from 15%, citing the country’s legislature’s failure to implement a trade deal agreed upon with Washington.

Story continues below this ad

Sports

India takes on hosts Zimbabwe in their first Super 6 match of the 2026 U-19 World Cup on Tuesday at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) formally announced Bangladesh’s replacement and named Scotland, who will take part in the multinational showpiece instead

Business

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the India-European Union trade deal will boost manufacturing in India and also expand services-related sectors in the country. Being dubbed as the “mother of all deals”, the free trade agreement.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) announced sweeping reforms, including a revision in base expense ratio limits and a reduction in the fee paid by mutual funds to brokerages.

Story continues below this ad

Education

The Haryana School Education Board (BSEH) will start the theory exams for the secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) from February 26 and February 25, respectively. The HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be held till March 20 and April 1, 2026, respectively. The exam time will be from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm, for most papers.

UGC’s new regulations to deal with caste-based discrimination and the opposition to them.