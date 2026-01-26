Today News Headlines for School Assembly, January 27, 2026: Republic Day parade highlights, Padma Awards winners & more

Today’s News Headlines for School Assembly, January 27, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on January 27, 2026. India celebrated its 77th Republic Day with a grand parade attended by European leaders. Rajasthan police seized 10,000 kg of ammonium nitrate, while diplomat Avtar Singh Bhasin passed away at 90. Globally, Bill Clinton warned of threats to democracy, Iran issued US warnings, and global leaders greeted India on Republic Day. Sports, business, and education also saw developments.

Quote of the day by Theodore Roosevelt

Believe you can, and you’re halfway there

National

On Monday, India celebrated its 77th Republic Day, putting on a showcase of its military might that included elite marching contingents, missiles and indigenous weapon systems. Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, were the chief guests of the event.

The Nagaur police in Rajasthan have said that it has arrested one person and seized about 10,000 kilograms of ammonium nitrate from a farmhouse in a quiet area in the district.

The Centre announced the Padma Awards on Republic Day eve. Former Kerala CM V S Achuthanandan and actor Dharmendra received the Padma Vibhushan posthumously. Mammootty was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, while cricketer Rohit Sharma and actor R Madhavan were among the Padma Shri awardees.

Avtar Singh Bhasin, a former Indian diplomat and a prolific author on foreign policy, passed away in Delhi on Sunday. He was 90.

International

Former US President Bill Clinton said the violence seen in Minneapolis and other US cities marks a critical moment for American democracy, urging citizens to speak out and defend constitutional freedoms.

Global leaders extended greetings to India on its 77th Republic Day on Monday, highlighting strong partnerships, democratic values and cooperation across regions.

Iranian authorities unveiled a new mural on a giant billboard in a central Tehran square on Sunday with a direct warning to the United States not attempt a military strike on the country, as US warships head to the region.

Sports

Washington Sundar is fighting a race against time to be fully fit for the T20 World Cup, as it is learnt that the injured all-rounder will need two more weeks to recover fully. Sundar had to miss the ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand after he suffered a rib injury in the first ODI at Vadodara, which ruled him out for the last two ODIs as well.

Shreyas Iyer will remain in the Indian squad for the remainder of their ongoing T20I series against New Zealand, with Tilak Varma now slated to join the team only before India’s warm-up match for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Business

The financial performance of Indian corporates is expected to improve in FY27, with their credit metrics seen as relatively stable, according to ratings agency Fitch Ratings.

Indian negotiators have sought easier access to steel scrap produced in the European Union under their upcoming trade deal as a workaround to soften the impact of the bloc’s new import duty linked to carbon emissions that came into effect on January 1, The Indian Express has learnt.

Education

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has announced an open house for JEE 2026 aspirants in Kota under its outreach initiative, ExperienceIITD. The session will take place on January 31, 2026, at the Auditorium of Vardhman Mahaveer Open University, Kota, as per the press release.

The Delhi civic body announced that it will set up ‘MCD Shri’ schools on the lines of the Centre’s ‘PM Shri’ schools and the Delhi government’s ‘CM Shri’ schools, according to a statement.