Today News Headlines for School Assembly, February 23, 2026: India vs South Africa at T20 World Cup, Maha HSC Chemistry exam updates

Today’s News Headlines for School Assembly, February 23, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on February 23. From a terrorist neutralised in Kishtwar to NASA’s moon mission delay, today’s top stories span a wide spectrum. Political sparks fly over an AI summit protest, while India-US trade talks gain momentum. On the pitch, India faces South Africa in the T20 World Cup, and education headlines emerge from Maharashtra and Delhi.

A Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist was killed during an encounter by a joint team of police, CRPF and security forces on Sunday in the Chatroo area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress over its “shirtless” protest at the global artificial intelligence summit in Delhi, alleging that the party had turned an international event into an arena for its “gandi aur nangi” (dirty and shameless) politics.

The Centre has urged the states to complete by April-end the first-of-its-kind household survey of particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs), which has been planned to capture last-mile data on delivery of an array of central and state schemes.

International

The Artemis II mission of NASA — which aims to send four astronauts around the Moon — has been delayed due to an interruption in helium flow in the SLS interim cryogenic propulsion stage, NASA said on X.

Pakistan said it carried out strikes along the border with Afghanistan, targeting hideouts of Pakistani militants it blames for recent attacks inside the country. Islamabad did not say in precisely which areas the strikes were carried out or provide other details.

Business

United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is expected to be in India next month for the signing of the first tranche of the India-US trade deal which is scheduled to take effect in April, government officials said Friday.

Story continues below this ad

India’s macroeconomic fundamentals, including the external sector, remain healthy and robust in the medium-term, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra wrote in the minutes of the February Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

Sports

Suryakumar Yadav’s India will lock horns with Aiden Markram’s South Africa in match 43 of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The vibrant and colourful Zimbabwe fans were one of the great features of the group stage of the ICC T20 World Cup, but as the side makes the trip across the Palk Straits to India for their Super Eights fixtures, they may not have too many backing them from the stands. The reason is a very basic one: money.

Education

Two persons have been arrested by Nagpur Police in connection with the alleged circulation of the HSC Chemistry question paper on a WhatsApp group shortly before the examination, even as the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education clarified that the incident does not qualify as a paper leak and that no re-examination will be conducted.

Story continues below this ad