Today News Headlines for School Assembly, February 20, 2026: Andrew Mountbatten arrest, Ind vs Aus women T20 match & more

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 19, 2026 05:38 PM IST
Today’s News Headlines for School Assembly, February 20, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on February 20. At the India‑AI Impact Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged open‑source AI development, while security forces in Jammu and Kashmir began weekly reviews amid shifting militancy. India advanced its Rishikesh‑Karnaprayag rail project, global headlines ranged from UK royal arrest to Gaza strikes, and sports, business, and education updates underscored India’s dynamic presence at home and abroad.

National

During his speech at the India-AI Impact Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed countries and companies that consider AI a strategic asset and develop the technology “confidentially”. He called for the development of open-source systems.

As the contours of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir have changed – a shift from the mainland valley to the mountainous, dense forests bordering its two regions – the security grid has initiated a weekly review meeting involving top security officials from both regions.

The Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway project is expected to be completed within the next two years. Currently, the construction on this prestigious rail project is progressing at full swing.

International

A UK police force has arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, King Charles’ younger brother, on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday after a court found him guilty of leading an insurrection over his imposition of a brief period of martial law.

11 Palestinians were killed as Israel fired airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, Palestinian officials said, in what the military called a response to ceasefire violations by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Sports

In the 2nd T20I at Manuka Oval, Canberra, India opted to bowl first against Australia and restricted them to 163/5, despite a brilliant 88 from Georgia Voll.

Varun Chakaravarthy’s three wickets and Shivam Dube’s gritty half-century with two scalps helped India overcome the Netherlands by 17 runs on Wednesday, sealing their group stage with an unbeaten record and extending their T20 World Cup winning streak to 12 matches since 2024.

Business

Pakistan has extended its ban on Indian airlines and aircraft from entering its airspace until March 24, with India expected to reciprocate, marking nearly 11 months of mutual closures.

Raising concerns over India’s recently notified social media rules, which prescribe strict content takedown timelines, social media giant Meta, which operates platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, said that the norms might be “challenging” to comply with from an operational standpoint.

Education

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a public advisory cautioning students, parents, and schools against the circulation of fake news and rumours ahead of the CBSE Board Examinations 2026.

Emmanuel Macron announced a visa-free transit facility and reiterated that France will welcome 30,000 Indian students by 2030, strengthening education ties with India. He announced an event at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

 

