Today News Headlines for School Assembly, February 18, 2026: Tarique Rahman becomes Bangladesh’s PM, T20 World Cup between NZ & Canada

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 17, 2026 05:46 PM IST
Today’s News Headlines for School Assembly, February 18, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on February 18, 2026. India witnessed key developments with hints at Jammu & Kashmir’s statehood return, arrests in a major online scam, and Bihar’s women empowerment push. Globally, Bangladesh welcomed Tarique Rahman as Prime Minister, while civil rights leader Jesse Jackson passed away. Sports saw Yuvraj Samra’s T20 century, business eyed India‑US trade talks, and CBSE exams began smoothly.

National

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal hinted at an early decision on the return of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu & Kashmir Police have arrested a doctor from Haryana and eight other individuals from Kashmir in a multi-crore online scam. The Ganderbal Police said Monday that, based on a complaint lodged in the district citing identity theft and cheating by a gang of “online fraudsters”, a Special Investigation Team began probing the group.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar transferred Rs 10,000 each to another 25 lakh prospective women entrepreneurs under the state government’s flagship CM Women Employment Scheme.

International

In a historic shift for the nation’s political trajectory, Tarique Rahman was sworn in as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Tuesday afternoon, February 17.

Charismatic US civil rights leader Jesse Jackson, an eloquent Baptist minister raised in the segregated South who became a close associate of Martin Luther King Jr and twice ran for the Democratic presidential nomination, has died at age 84, his family said in a statement on Tuesday.

With the second round of talks taking place in Geneva, US President Donald Trump has said he will be “indirectly involved” in discussions between the US and Iran. Trump said he believes Iran wants to reach a deal over its nuclear programme

Sports

Canada’s Yuvraj Samra became just the second player to score a century in the 2026 T20 World Cup, smashing his way to three figures in just 58 balls against New Zealand at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Cole McConchie, an off-spinning all-rounder, who was part of the New Zealand travelling contingent in India as a travelling reserve, has been given the green light by the Event Technical Committee of the ongoing T20 World Cup to replace the injured Michael Bracewell in New Zealand’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad

Business

An Indian trade delegation is set to visit Washington next week to finalise the legal text of the first tranche of the India-US trade agreement, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said on Monday.

The Indian government is mulling charting out a plan with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) to curb the deaths of two-wheeler riders, which account for 45% of total fatalities.

Education

Five teachers have been suspended after being caught allegedly facilitating large-scale copying during the Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations in Beed district, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) held the Standard Mathematics and Basic Mathematics papers for Class 10 on February 17. Students who appeared for the Class 10 CBSE 2026 board exams on the first day said the papers were easy to understand and well-balanced across sections. The difficulty level of the CBSE 2026 Maths Class 10 questions was easy to moderate, the experts say.

 

