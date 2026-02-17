Today News Headlines for School Assembly, February 18, 2026: Tarique Rahman becomes Bangladesh’s PM, T20 World Cup between NZ & Canada

Today’s News Headlines for School Assembly, February 18, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on February 18, 2026. India witnessed key developments with hints at Jammu & Kashmir’s statehood return, arrests in a major online scam, and Bihar’s women empowerment push. Globally, Bangladesh welcomed Tarique Rahman as Prime Minister, while civil rights leader Jesse Jackson passed away. Sports saw Yuvraj Samra’s T20 century, business eyed India‑US trade talks, and CBSE exams began smoothly.

National

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal hinted at an early decision on the return of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu & Kashmir Police have arrested a doctor from Haryana and eight other individuals from Kashmir in a multi-crore online scam. The Ganderbal Police said Monday that, based on a complaint lodged in the district citing identity theft and cheating by a gang of “online fraudsters”, a Special Investigation Team began probing the group.