Today News Headlines for School Assembly, February 16, 2026: India Vs Pak T20 World Cup 2026, Cong sweeps Telangana urban polls

Today News Headlines for School Assembly, February 16, 2026: Get important National, International, Sports, Business, and GK current affairs updates curated for students, teachers, and morning assemblies.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 15, 2026 05:06 PM IST
Today News Headlines for School Assembly, February 16, 2026: India Vs Pak T20 World Cup 2026, Cong sweeps Telangana urban polls & moreKey highlights include Nikhil Gupta’s guilty plea, Congress’s urban poll sweep, and India’s clash with Pakistan in Colombo and more.
Today’s News Headlines for School Assembly, February 16, 2026: From courtroom developments in the US to political shifts in Telangana, and from tense cricketing encounters to global diplomatic moves, today’s news spans law, politics, sports, business, and education. Key highlights include Nikhil Gupta’s guilty plea, Congress’s urban poll sweep, and India’s clash with Pakistan in Colombo and more.

National

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) has confirmed that Indian national Nikhil Gupta, charged in the 2023 assassination plot against Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York, has pleaded guilty — and said that his sentence will be pronounced on May 29.

Six people were killed after a herd of elephants entered Gondwar village in Churchu block of Hazaribagh district past midnight Thursday, officials said.

In Telangana’s urban body polls across 116 municipalities and 7 municipal corporations, the Congress scored a landslide, ousting the BRS and fending off the BJP. The party won outright majorities in 66 municipalities and three corporations, and emerged as the largest party in 18 municipalities and two more corporations

Sports

Suryakumar Yadav’s India will take on Salman Agha’s Pakistan in the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. Both sides are unbeaten in the tournament so far. India has beaten the USA and Namibia before this clash, and Pakistan Netherlands and the USA.

The Indian cricket team will not shake hands with Pakistan players during today’s T20 World Cup group match in Colombo. Captain Suryakumar Yadav is expected to avoid the customary handshake with counterpart Salman Agha at the toss.

International

The government on Sunday decided to send Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as India’s representative for the swearing-in ceremony of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chief Tarique Rahman on February 17 as the country’s Prime Minister.

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed at a White House meeting that the US would work to reduce Iran’s oil exports ⁠to ​China, Axios reported, citing two US officials briefed on the issue.

British individuals with dual citizenship may not be able to enter the UK anymore if they don’t have a British passport. They have been warned they could be denied boarding a flight, ferry or train to the UK after February 25 if they do not carry a valid British passport.

Business

NVIDIA’s CEO Jensen Huang has cancelled his much-anticipated visit to India to attend the AI Impact Summit next week, citing “unforeseen circumstances”. Huang was among the most influential people on the summit’s guest list.

Air India has been fined Rs 1 crore by the DGCA for operating an Airbus A320 (VT-TQN) with an expired airworthiness certificate in November.

Education

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the academic session of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Guwahati, marking a significant milestone for higher education in Assam and the Northeast.

After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced its move towards on-screen evaluation for board exam answer sheets, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has now informed that it will introduce a similar digital marking system for the March 2026 board examinations.

 

