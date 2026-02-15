Today News Headlines for School Assembly, February 16, 2026: India Vs Pak T20 World Cup 2026, Cong sweeps Telangana urban polls

Key highlights include Nikhil Gupta’s guilty plea, Congress’s urban poll sweep, and India’s clash with Pakistan in Colombo and more.

Today’s News Headlines for School Assembly, February 16, 2026: From courtroom developments in the US to political shifts in Telangana, and from tense cricketing encounters to global diplomatic moves, today’s news spans law, politics, sports, business, and education. Key highlights include Nikhil Gupta’s guilty plea, Congress’s urban poll sweep, and India’s clash with Pakistan in Colombo and more.

National

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) has confirmed that Indian national Nikhil Gupta, charged in the 2023 assassination plot against Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York, has pleaded guilty — and said that his sentence will be pronounced on May 29.

Six people were killed after a herd of elephants entered Gondwar village in Churchu block of Hazaribagh district past midnight Thursday, officials said.