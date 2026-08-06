Today News Headlines for School Assembly, August 7, 2026: CBI reveals how NEET paper was leaked

School Assembly News Headlines for Today, August 7, 2026: Today’s highlights include the Supreme Court declining Asaram’s interim bail, Iranian President acknowledging difficulty in contacting Mojtaba Khamenei, Jos Buttler becoming the highest run-scorer in T20 cricket, BPSC rejecting the fake notice circulating on the internet, and more.

National News

The CBI probe into the NEET (UG) paper leak has found that three subject experts allegedly took examination questions out of the National Testing Agency (NTA) office in Delhi using different methods. One expert reportedly wrote down the questions on paper chits and concealed them, while the other two memorised the questions before returning to their hotel rooms, where they either wrote them down or marked the relevant passages in NCERT textbooks.

The Supreme Court of India, on Thursday, rejected the interim bail to self-styled godman and convicted rapist Asaram. However, the court has permitted him to appoint a full-time caretaker of his choice for medical assistance. The apex court allowed him to move the court again in case of further deterioration in his health. Asaram is currently serving a life sentence in the 2013 rape case of a minor.

The severe floods in Assam have claimed 95 lives so far. The floods have affected around 14 districts of the state, namely Biswanath, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts. The recent wave of floods that struck Assam on July 19 has displaced nearly 1.6 lakh people.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has announced that the party will launch a ‘kya bolti public’ campaign next month while addressing a press conference in his hometown Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra. This movement is aimed at building interaction with people from all across India and to get to know the issues they are facing within the system.

World News

The United States has made its immigration rules stricter. Immigration officers are now granted permission to reject incomplete applications for Green Cards, work permits, and other immigration benefits without asking applicants to submit missing documents first. The new rule could impact Indians who are planning to study, work, or settle in the US.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in his statement, informed that it has become “very difficult” to communicate with the current Supreme Leader of Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei. His remarks have raised fresh concerns about Khamenei’s health and continued absence from public view after the recent US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Story continues below this ad

Taiwan will soon launch a new 300 kmph bullet train designed using Japan’s Shinkansen technology. The new trains are introduced to improve operational efficiency, passenger comfort and overall rail capacity of the country.

Sports News

The England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler has become the highest run-scorer in T20 cricket after smashing 51 runs off 20 balls for Manchester Super Giants against Welsh Fire in The Hundred. Buttler has surpassed Kieron Pollard’s record of 14,803 T20 runs. In his statement, he said that he believes India’s teenage batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has the potential to break his record in the future.

According to media reports, five boxers, including four from Uganda and one from Pakistan, have reportedly gone missing after competing in the Commonwealth Games 2026 at Glasgow. The players have failed to return home with their teams.

Business News

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a global strategic partnership with AI company Anthropic to help businesses adopt artificial intelligence. As part of this recent collaboration, TCS will introduce a dedicated business unit to develop industry-specific AI solutions and provide customers with early access to Anthropic’s Claude family of AI models.

Story continues below this ad

The HDFC Bank part-time chairman Rajiv Kumar has announced that the bank’s board is committed to ensuring its control and compliance functions remain fully empowered. He stressed that the bank will maintain zero tolerance for unethical practices and will deal with any such cases firmly.

Education News

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued clarification on a fake notice circulating on the internet, claiming to contain important information about the 72nd Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination 2026. The commission urged candidates to refrain from relying on such misguiding notifications and only trust the official BPSC website and social media handles.

UGC has identified 32 fake universities and taken action against misleading advertisements by EdTech platforms.